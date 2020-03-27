Migrant workers won’t be allowed to walk back home, we will take care of you: Gujarat govt

Migrant labourers leave the city for their villages with family. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Migrant labourers leave the city for their villages with family. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In order to arrest the exodus of migrant workers from urban centres, Gujarat government on Friday decided to disallow migrant workers from walking back to their native villages or towns.

“In the last two days, a number of migrant workers, including those from Dahod and Panchmahal districts, have been walking back to their homes during this lockdown period. The state government had arranged 150 GSRTC buses and 500 private vehicles to transport them from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to state border with Rajasthan and their respective districts,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to the chief minister.

The official while interacting with mediapersons could not put a figure to the number of workers assisted by the government by providing transportation during this period.

“From now on, the state government will not allow any labourer or worker to walk on the roads during lockdown,” the IAS officer said asking the remaining migrant workforce to stay put in their respective towns and cities. He said, on Thursday, the chief minister has already issued orders to industrial units and factories to not force any of their workers to leave town.

“Nobody will be allowed to walk. They should stick to their current locations,” the official said (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastava) “Nobody will be allowed to walk. They should stick to their current locations,” the official said (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastava)

“This problem is still there… Nobody should walk and leave for their native places. Nobody will be allowed to walk. They should stick to their current locations,” Kumar reiterated while adding that the state government will be making arrangements for their stay and food.

“Being a industrial and a progressive state, a lot of migrant workers come to Gujarat for employment including those from Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. If they are facing any problems of food and shelter then they should call up the district control rooms on 1077. The district collector will ensure that their needs are taken care of,” the official said.

Migrant labourers across the country are heading back home in the wake of the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Migrant labourers across the country are heading back home in the wake of the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

People from Gujarat who have got stranded in other states need to call the state control room at 1070 and the government will touch base with the “Gujarati Samaj” of that particular state and will arrange for food and shelter on an immediate basis, the official said. The government also has decided to temporarily do away with the biometric system and provide the promised free rations for the month of April through “offline verification” at fair-price shops in Gujarat.

People from Gujarat who have got stranded in other states need to call the state control room at 1070 (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) People from Gujarat who have got stranded in other states need to call the state control room at 1070 (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

3500-plus people contribute to CM’s relief fund

Talking about the people or institutions who have contributed to the CM’s relief fund, Kumar said more than 3,500 people have already contributed to this fund in the last two days. Among those who contributed significant sums to fight Corona virus are former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel who has donated Rs 1 lakh. Apart from him, Somanth Trust has contributed Rs 1 crore, Kundaldham Swamynarayan Mandir has contributed Rs 25 lakh, Sardardham contributed Rs 21 lakh, Khodaldham Rs 21 lakh.

