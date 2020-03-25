Gujarat govt to provide free ration to 60 lakh families hit by coronavirus lockdown

Gujarat Chief Minister announced free supply of foodgrains and essentials through PDS for daily wage earners and labourers. (File photo) Gujarat Chief Minister announced free supply of foodgrains and essentials through PDS for daily wage earners and labourers. (File photo)

In a move that will help labourers and daily wage earners sail through the 21-day lockdown period, Gujarat government Wednesday announced free ration including foodgrains for an estimated 60 lakh families.

“An important decision has been taken today. Those who are daily wage earners— about 60 lakh families consisting of 3.25 crore people—the government is ensuring that they do not face problems regarding food. Free foodgrains are being provided from April 1 onward for all those who have ration cards,” Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in an address on social media.

The fair price shops, that are part of the Public Distribution system (PDS) in Gujarat, will provide 3.5 kilograms of wheat and 1.5 kilograms of rice per person. The shops will also provide one kilogram of sugar, dal and salt per family.

Rupani said the state government will take more measures to help address the problems faced by this section of the society during the lockdown. These measures are being initiated by the state government at a time when labourers and daily wage earners are seen leaving the cities on foot due to lack of employment and food supplies.

