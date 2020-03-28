Coronavirus outbreak: ED-Tech startup run by IITians offer free online courses

“Where there is a problem, there is a need. Where there is a need, there is a scope of invention and alternative solutions,” Kumar siad. “Where there is a problem, there is a need. Where there is a need, there is a scope of invention and alternative solutions,” Kumar siad.

With coronavirus affecting millions of students, Education-Technology startups like Testbook have stepped up to help making in-house online courses free of charge.

Ashutosh Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Testbook said that while social distancing is a must to curb the coronavirus outbreak, adding work from home and study from home is an absolute inevitability. Testbook has announced free access to its online courses worth Rs 2.5 lakh to students till March 31.

“Where there is a problem, there is a need. Where there is a need, there is a scope of invention and alternative solutions. Testbook as a student-pro organization, is urging students not to lose heart and continue their preparations in full vigor but from the safety of their homes,” Kumar, an MTech from IIT Bombay said.

“Users can use coupon ‘KILLCORONA’ to access these courses till March 31”, Narendra Agrawal, Testbook Co-founder said.

The platform is trusted by over a crore students for the preparation of various Banking, SSC, Railway, Teaching, Civil Services, Defence exams. Testbook’s innovations like video lecture and online tests streaming without internet are powerful features for students.

Their offline teams have slowed down but the online and digital teams are working at the right pace. Testbook is prepared to take a dip in revenues due to these measures , Kumar said they have even provided a free health insurance facility to all of their employees, which is a part of their permanent policy now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd