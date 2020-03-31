India lockdown diary Day 7: Assam records first case, Kerala issues passes to buy liquor

A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

As India enters the second week of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown to break the transmission chain of the virus, the number of confirmed cases crossed 1200, while the death toll touched 32. New fatalities were reported from Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab while Assam recorded ist first COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, over 6 lakh migrants across the country were accommodated in 61,000 relief camps, the Home Ministry said and parts of southeast Nizamuddin West in Delhi was put under lockdown after 441 people tested positive.

Here is how states are dealing with the outbreak after a week of the lockdown:

New Delhi

Twenty-four people in southeast Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus and many more are feared infected after they attended a conglomeration at a mosque in Nizamuddin West during mid-March.

Over the past three days, 1,548 people were evacuated from the Markaz Tableegh Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Of these 441 were symptomatic and have been sent to the hospital for testing while the others have been quarantined.

The event is also being linked to cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman islands, Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh as well as five deaths in Telangana. Parts of the area have been put under a strict lockdown and the Delhi government, in a statement, said it plans to lodge an FIR against the maulana of the mosque.

Over 1,000 people continued to stay at the Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz even as a 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. In a statement today, the mosque administration clarified that it had tried to comply with the quarantine protocols and that it had no option but to accommodate a large group of stranded visitors at the markaz (centre) as the government suspended all passenger train operations across the country till March 31.

Assam, Manipur

Assam reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday. “A 52-year-old person has been found positive and is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College,” said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter. His condition is reportedly stable.

The Manipur health department has said 10 persons from the state have taken part in the Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi. Of the total ten people, four are from Imphal East, four from Thoubal and two from Bishnupur district.

The Health director informed that as per initial inquiry the individuals claimed to have quarantined themselves at their homes. However, the department will conduct its own investigation to map out their travel history, added the director.

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Kerala Tuesday recorded a COVID-19 linked death. An “extremely critical” 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Thiruvanthapuram, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two. The man had not gone abroad and it is yet to be ascertained how he had contracted the virus. The man had attended a wedding and funeral before he fell ill.

Amid the lockdown, the Kerala government has decided to issue special passes to those who have withdrawal symptoms to purchase liquor from the Excise department.

Karnataka has recorded 13 more positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases up to 101 (including three deaths and 8 discharged), with Bengaluru alone recording 45 of those cases. As more COVID-19 positive cases are reported from across the country among attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Nizamuddin West in Delhi, the Karnataka government Tuesday stated that at least 45 from the state were participants of the same.

TN Govt requests all the people who attended the #TablighiJamat event to report themselves to the district administration. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YBhzBhjSy9 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 31, 2020

On the other hand, opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu offered to provide a hall in its headquarters to serve as an isolation facility for people affected by the virus. The offer to provide the hall, “Kalaignar Arangam”, named after late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, was part of DMK’s efforts to extend “constructive cooperation” to the Central and the state governments in their fight against the spread of COVID19, its President M K Stalin said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Twenty-one migrant labourers and two students who were on their way home in Thanamandi area from Srinagar via Mughal Road were shifted to a quarantine facility at Jarranwali Gali by Army troops. These people had run out of food, water, and other basic amenities in the wake of continued countrywide lockdown, said an Army PRO, adding that they were stranded at Dogrian in Rajouri district.

According to daily media bulletin, a total of 9,895 people were kept under home quarantine including facilities operated by the government and 350 in hospital quarantine, while 51 people were kept in hospital isolation. A total of 3,334 people were kept under home surveillance, while 1,371 had completed the surveillance period.

A total of 861 samples were collected and of them, 804 were tested negative. Fifty-five samples have been tested positive and of them, 43 are from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu division

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government Tuesday stepped in to help dairy farmers, who have been bearing losses due to the dip in sale of milk and milk products in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has decided to procure 10 lakh liters of milk per day plans to create a buffer stock of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) with the milk procured.

In Pune, which has been notified as a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak by the Ministry of Health, the lockdown has lead to a surge in liquor prices in ‘black markets’ as people defy lockdown restrictions, in the hope of sourcing some liquor from bootleggers.

Punjab

A 65-year-old coronavirus patient died Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to four. The state government has issued orders to the police to withdraw security to VIPs to ensure strict curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the DGP was permitted to pull out any number of personnel from his personal security and deploy them in any manner he deems fit for COVID-19 crisis management.

I have asked the @DGPPunjabPolice to prune my security detail & of other protectees, to release police personnel for field duties to fight against #Covid19 in various districts of Punjab. We shall go all out to win this war! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, The National Commission for Women (NCW) said it received 58 complaints of domestic violence from March 23 to March 30, the lockdown period, mostly from the state.

“The number has increased. Men are frustrated sitting at home and are taking out that frustration on women. This trend is especially seen in Punjab from where we have received many such complaints,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told news agency PTI.

Haryana

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana rose to 29 Tuesday with seven fresh cases reported from Hisar, Sirsa, and Faridabad, officials said. However, the figure does not include 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after they were found COVID-19 positive.

In Gurgaon, meanwhile, for the seventh day in a row, no new cases have emerged so far, as a result of which the count of total cases in the district remains at 10. “In Gurgaon, coronavirus is still under control. No new cases have been reported today. A total of 10 people have tested positive in the district so far, of who 6 have recovered and only 4 remain under treatment,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

According to the health bulletin released by the Haryana health department this afternoon, a total of 25 people in the state have tested positive so far, of who 17 are “active COVID-19 patients” and 8 have been discharged. A total of 782 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 541 have returned negative while the results of 218 are awaited.

Gujarat

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of such patients in the state to 73. So far, six coronavirus positive patients have died in the state, including three in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat.

Meanwhile, Vadodara’s first COVID-19 patient, a 49-year-old businessman, was discharged Tuesday after 14 days of treatment at the SSG hospital. Along with the patient, 11 of his contacts who were quarantined have also been discharged, including a domestic help who worked in his house after he arrived in Vadodara. The patient will now be in home quarantine for 14 days with the authorities checking on him every day and helping him with essential supplies and food, District Collector Shalini Agarwal said.

West Bengal

In Bengal, a woman in her 40s succumbed to the infection. She had no foreign travel history. Meanwhile, the first flight evacuating foreign nationals, mostly citizens of European countries, took off from Kolkata airport this morning. With 115 passengers on board, the Air India flight marks the start of a four-day process throughout the country. It was around 9.30 am when the Air India Flight took off from Kolkata airport. The fight is scheduled to leave for Frankfurt after a brief stopover at Delhi airport.

