Coronavirus India LIVE news updates: 54% cases in age group 18-44 yrs, 51% deaths among those above 60

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India reporting 78,357 cases and 1.045 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country crossed the 37 lakh mark to reach 37,69,524 and toll soared to 66,333 on Wednesday. Of the total, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have been treated and discharged so far, pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. The fatality rate, on the other hand, has further declined to 1.76 per cent.
India is reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world for the past few days. On Tuesday, less than 70,000 cases were reported after a break of five days during which the country continuously reported over 75,000 cases everyday.
Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,43,37,201 samples have been tested up to September 1, of which 10,12,367 were tested on Tuesday.
The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 per cent deaths are among people aged 60 and above. Presenting an analysis of COVID-19 cases and mortality on the basis of age, it also said that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.
Globally, a total of 25,662,349 people have been infected so far including 855,578 deaths and 17,002,078 recoveries.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced on May 14 that migrants would receive free foodgrain for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ration would be distributed to those who were neither beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) nor had ration cards in the state they were stationed in.
However, data analysed by The Indian Express showed that only 33 per cent of free foodgrains and 56 per cent of free gram (whole) have reached the intended beneficiaries.
Further, till August 31, all the states and Union Territories have been able to distribute only 41 per cent of 6.38 lakh tonnes of foodgrains they had lifted under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.
One-fifth of Chennai has been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to a sero survey conducted by the National Institute of Epidemiology. The study said “around 80 per cent of the population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection in Chennai”, and there is a “need to understand the reasons for varying seroprevalence across zones to improve our control measures”.
“The reading (inference) is (that) 21.5 per cent of Chennai’s population reached the immunity levels by July-end,” GCC commissioner G Prakash said. “Now, the (immunity) levels will be more and it would also mean (comparatively) lower transmission rate.”
At 23.7 per cent, the female group thus had higher seroprevalence than the male group’s 19.3 per cent, the survey reported.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday became the latest addition to the growing list of prominent political leaders who contracted the coronavirus. The 47-year-old BJP leader said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation. Here’s a list of senior politicians who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far:
# Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday.
# Home Minister Amit Shah
# Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
# Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
#Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
# Karti Chidambaram
# Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
# Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat
# Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi
Echoing the sentiments of several states on the issue of GST compensation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modirequesting him to advise the Finance Ministry not to go ahead with the plans of transferring the burden of GST compensation on the states.
“It is felt that transferring the obligation of GST compensation to the States through their borrowing is not in accordance with the spirit of understanding reached between the Centre & the States during the discussions preceding the constitutional amendment for bringing in GST. The two borrowing options sent by the Ministry of Finance, Govt of India on August 30, 2021 go against this and need to be withdrawn (sic),” Vijayan wrote in a letter to PM Modi.
President Donald Trump asserted that thousands more people have died from the coronavirus in China than the Beijing government has acknowledged, without citing any evidence.
“They lost tens of thousands of people,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham that was broadcast on Tuesday night. “They lost more than any other country, they just don’t report it.”
China has reported 4,724 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University — far fewer than the 184,644 deaths in the U.S., which has the highest number in the world.
One of the world’s fastest-moving efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is falling behind rivals, its advance appearing to be stymied by political tensions between China and Canada and concerns its shot may not work as well as others.
CanSino Biologics Inc., the Chinese company which in March started the world’s first human tests on an experimental coronavirus shot, has yet to kick off critical final-stage trials on the vaccine it developed with the Chinese military. Meanwhile, rivals like U.S.-based Moderna Inc. and Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc as well as China’s Sinovac Biotech Inc. and Sinopharm are well into this last phase of testing, administering their vaccines on thousands of people to find out if they work.
With its Phase III trials yet to begin, CanSino hasn’t had the opportunity to assuage concerns from earlier-stage data, which showed the immune response generated by its shot varied greatly among participants. Its setbacks offer a look at both the scientific and political incertitudes companies are battling as they race to produce a vaccine against the virus that has already killed more than 850,000 people worldwide.
Forty-two-year-old Pandurang Raikar, a TV 9 channel reporter based in Pune, succumbed to coronavirus early Wednesday morning. He was 42 and is survived by wife, two kids and parents. His family and journalist friends alleged that a private hospital in Ahmednagar delayed admitting him unless he made an advance payment of Rs 40,000.
Raikar who was brought to Pune's jumbo hospital at COEP from Ahmendgar on Tuesday evening passed away early morning after his saturation level dipped drastically.
According to Kunal Raikar, a close relative, the journalist had undergone a swab test in Pune two days after Ganesh installation. "The test was negative. He then decided to take rest and return to Ahmednagar, his home town." -- reports Manoj More
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Sawant said he is asymptomatic and will remain in home isolation. “I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID 19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contract are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.
