Coronavirus India LIVE news updates: 54% cases in age group 18-44 yrs, 51% deaths among those above 60

Police Checking and barricades on Shivaji road which is blocked to avoid traffic and crowds at Dagadushet Ganapati ahead of Ganesh Visarjan.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India reporting 78,357 cases and 1.045 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country crossed the 37 lakh mark to reach 37,69,524 and toll soared to 66,333 on Wednesday. Of the total, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have been treated and discharged so far, pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. The fatality rate, on the other hand, has further declined to 1.76 per cent.

India is reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world for the past few days. On Tuesday, less than 70,000 cases were reported after a break of five days during which the country continuously reported over 75,000 cases everyday.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,43,37,201 samples have been tested up to September 1, of which 10,12,367 were tested on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 per cent deaths are among people aged 60 and above. Presenting an analysis of COVID-19 cases and mortality on the basis of age, it also said that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.