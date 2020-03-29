Coronavirus India update March 29: 979 cases, 25 deaths; Modi says ‘forgive me’ for lockdown

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 979 on Sunday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 979 on Sunday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Latest Update: With fresh deaths reported in six states, the death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. One death was reported each from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telengana, officials said.

At 10 am, the ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 867, while 86 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The overall cases in the country include 48 foreigners, it said.

In his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday apologised for the “harsh decision” of a 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

“First of all, I want to apologise to every citizen. I believe you will forgive me; certain decision have caused you great incovenience. Whenever I see my poor brothers and sisters, I feel that they might be wondering that what kind of a prime minister do they have, he has put them into great trouble. I would like to apologise to them too,” he said.

Stressing the importance of the restrictions, Modi said, “Lockdown is for you to protect yourself, your family, you’ve to show this patience for many more days. Those violating the lockdown are playing with their own lives.”

275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official said. A preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station, the official added.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, 133 were female and 142 male, including two infants and four children.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported its second death due to the coronavirus after a man from northern Kashmir, who had tested positive for the infection and was admitted in a Srinagar hospital, died on Sunday morning.

Health department sources said the deceased, aged in 60’s, had come in contact with a couple who had returned from Saudi Arabia and are presently “asymptomatic”.

SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has been infected.

“One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020,” the airline’s spokesperson told PTI.

“The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home,” he added.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

Five persons, including a woman and a child, were killed in Gurgaon’s Bilaspur area late last on Saturday night after a speeding truck rammed into two autos in which they were travelling. Only two of the deceased have been identified so far, police said.

“The two people, who have been identified, are brothers who were working in Gurgaon and appear to have been going back to their village in light of the lockdown. The remaining deceased are yet to be identified,” DCP (Manesar) Deepak Saharan said.

Stay where you are: Kejriwal to migrants

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to remain indoors, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged migrants to refrain from crowding in order to avoid getting infected.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, “The Prime Minister has appealed to you to stay where you are. I am also making the same appeal as chances of you getting infected are high in these crowded situations. And through you, the infection may spread to your family, your village and other parts of India. It will then be difficult to contain the pandemic.”

Another Covid-19 death in Ahmedabad, toll reaches five in Gujarat

A 45-year-old man died with comorbidity condition in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning morning, taking the toll to five in the state. The capital also reported three more fresh cases this morning. Fifty-eight cases have been registered so far.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, even as a hundred of migrants are on the move to their native places, a video of a Madhya Pradesh police officer writing “Maine lockdown ka ullanghan kiya hai, mujhse door rahna (I have violated lockdown restrictions, keep away from me),” on the forehead of a labourer has gone viral. The officer has been issued a show-cause notice.

Chhatarpur SP Kumar Saurabh told The Indian Express that the police have been instructed not to engage in such behavour. He said the PSI is being issued a show-cause notice.

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The FIR was lodged in Noida based on a complaint filed by advocate Prashant Patel.

Chadha, in a Twitter post, alleged that migrants travelling Delhi to Uttar Pradesh are being thrashed on the orders of Yogi Adityanath. “According to sources, Yogiji is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up. He is saying why did you go to Delhi and you will not be allowed to go to Delhi again. My appeal to UP government is not to do this and not to increase problems in this difficult hour,” he tweeted. However, Chada later deleted the tweet.

COVID-19 patient among 11 booked for flouting quarantine, prohibitory orders

Eleven people, including a COVID-19 patient and two newly married couples, were booked in Maharashtra for allegedly flouting quarantine norms and holding marriage functions despite prohibitory orders in view of the coronavirus crisis, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, a person, who arrived in Dombivali township on Thane from Turkey on March 15, allegedly violated the home quarantine guidelines and attended the ‘haldi’ function (a pre-wedding custom) of his cousin brother, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said. The person later tested positive for coronavirus, Dombivali police station’s inspector S P Aher said.

In the second, five persons, including a groom, his parents and the owner of a ground, have been booked under IPC Section 188 for organising the ‘haldi’ ceremony here on March 18, in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed by the district collector, the police said.

A list of 722 names with purported passport numbers, cellphone numbers, addresses and travel history of each, is doing the rounds on social media. These are individuals “suspected of COVID-19 and are quarantined at home.” Similar lists for Bhopal, Bengaluru are being circulated, warning citizens to avoid contact with them.

While these lists cannot be traced to a source, some state governments, officially, have made public the disclosure of data of those under quarantine. Battling the spread of COVID-19 virus, such disclosures have raised concerns over balancing the imperatives of public health, doctor-patient confidentiality and the fundamental right to privacy during what is, effectively, a public health emergency.

In the absence of a national protocol or law, state governments are divided on the approach to take: while some states have put data in the public domain to better inform citizens, other states are making efforts to protect identities to avoid panic and to respect privacy.

