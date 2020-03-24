Coronavirus India update March 24: Number rises to 491, Northeast reports first COVID-19 case

The state/UTs with complete lockdown include Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra etc. The state/UTs with complete lockdown include Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra etc.

Coronavirus India update: Even as India reported 491 (36 recovered) coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Tuesday, NITI Aayog’s panel to coordinate coronavirus efforts has said there has been no signs of community transmission of the disease yet. In an interview to The Indian Express, Dr V K Paul, the panel head said, “Today, you can say, as of now we are preparing for Stage 3 and intensification of containment to the best possible extent.”

Of the cases that appear to have no travel or contact history, thus indicating community transmission, Paul said they would be in a position to say about these patients only “after the investigation and tests are done”.

PM Modi to address nation over COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today make his second address to the nation, talking about the vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. Earlier, Modi called for a Janata curfew and clapping unision and urged Indians to remain indoors as much as possible.

Northeast reports first COVID case

A resident of Imphal West district who came back from England tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Health department confirmed that the the virus is “imported”. While the preliminary report is positive, a second test will be conducted, added the state health department. This is the first case to be reported in Northeast. Meanwhile, Assam, which has not reported a positive case so far, announced a complete lockdown in the state from 6pm, March 24 till March 31.

Delhi Police clears sit in protest at Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared in New Delhi (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

With Delhi tightening curbs on assembly and movement of people in the wake of coronavirus, the police cleared the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest on Tuesday morning. The unique sit-in protest against the citizenship law, conducted mostly by women, had been on for more than 100 days. COVID-19 count in Delhi-NCR, so far, includes 49 cases( 18 recovered) and one death. Section 144 is in place in Delhi after the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced a lockdown as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Before this, a protest outside Jamia had been called off last week.

I&B ministry asks states to ensure ‘operational continuity’ of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure “operational continuity” of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23, the ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies “are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination”.

India under lockdown

Thirty states and Union Territories in the country sealed themselves in, announcing a complete lockdown in 548 districts, in a bid to break the chain of transmission. The state/UTs with complete lockdown include Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand etc. Punjab (24 cases)announced state-wide curfew with all shops remaining closed and no curfew relaxation till March 25 morning. A roster will also be made for chemists and grocers. Rajasthan became the first state in India to have proactively imposed a ‘complete lockdown’ and could go in for arrests to enforce it.

Kerala appoints 276 to tackle rising cases

Amritsar: Workers disinfect an area in the wake of coronavirus Amritsar: Workers disinfect an area in the wake of coronavirus pandemic , in Amritsar, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI21-03-2020_000280A)

The Kerala government has appointed 276 doctors in the health department to strengthen its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the backdrop of rising cases in the state. The doctors were selected by the state Public Service Commission from the existing rank list and appointed to be the part of the health ministry to fight the coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post. Kerala went in for a total lockdown from midnight on Monday with 28 new positive cases, the highest on a single day, being reported, taking the total number of people under treatment in the state to 91 and over 64,000 under surveillance.

Shut down extended to domestic aviation

With trains already halted, airlines are expecting a rush of people flying to their home cities ahead of the shutdown on Tuesday. The government Monday extended the shutdown to domestic commercial aviation, stopping all flights from Tuesday midnight till March 31. Starting March 25, only cargo flights will operate in the country. No international flights are coming in starting March 22, and officials said the time window for domestic flights was being given to allow passengers coming from outside to reach their final stations. With this, almost 3,300 daily flights will be grounded across the country.

Local transmission is confirmed when the source of the infection is from within a particular area and the trajectory of the virus from one person to the next is clearly established. (REUTERS/Representational Image) Local transmission is confirmed when the source of the infection is from within a particular area and the trajectory of the virus from one person to the next is clearly established. (REUTERS/Representational Image)

Apart from all-cargo flights, off-shore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by aviation regulator DGCA will continue. According to the health ministry, overall 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at airports.

Pandemic accelerating, warns WHO

The new coronavirus pandemic is is clearly “accelerating”, the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible to ” change the trajectory” of the outbreak. Globally, 16,572 people have died due to the pandemic and a total of 381,293 positive cases have been confirmed. Europe became the new epicentre of the outbreak that first emerged in China late last year with Italy reporting the highest number of deaths at 6,077 and the number of positive cases at 63,927. China has reported 3,153 deaths and 81,514 cases so far. Also, Spain has reported 2,311 deaths, Iran 1,812, France 860 and UK 335.

