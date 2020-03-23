Coronavirus latest updates March 23: Cases rise to 415, lockdown violators may face 6 months jail

The usually bustling Sealdah station in Kolkata wears a deserted look on Monday The usually bustling Sealdah station in Kolkata wears a deserted look on Monday

The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 415 on Monday, a spike of 65 cases from the night before, even as several states across the nation went under lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples had been tested till Monday morning.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that the death of a Philippines national in Mumbai was not due to coronavirus but kidney failure, although the patient did test positive later. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Lockdown violators may face 6 months jail

A day after authorities announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories till March 31, the Centre asked state governments to take legal action against violators. Those flouting rules may face six months jail or Rs 1,000 fine under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown.

Save yourself, save your family: PM Modi appeals to citizens

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced while pointing out that many people were not taking the measure seriously.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed,” PM Modi tweeted.

SC to seal lawyers’ chambers

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court announced the closure of all the lawyers’ chambers and said that only important matters would be taken up via videoconferencing.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde ordered the sealing of lawyers’ chambers by tomorrow 5 pm. “There will be no gathering of lawyers on top court premises till further orders,” the apex court said, adding that all proximity cards issued to lawyers will be temporarily cancelled.

The bench, also comprising justices L N Rao and Surya Kant, said only Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave could authorise lawyers to enter the top court premises for urgent reasons.

In an attempt to avoid overcrowding in jails, the Supreme Court directed all states and UTs to set up high-level committees to determine the class of prisoners who could be released on parole, PTI reported.

“Prisoners convicted of or charged with offences having jail term up to 7 years can be given parole,” the SC said.

