Coronavirus India updates April 9: 143 fresh cases in Mumbai; Kashmir steps up surveillance to trace travellers

Coronavirus India Updates: With 540 new cases recorded in last 24 hours, India’s tally on Thursday rose to 5,734 coronavirus cases and 166 deaths, the Ministry of Health Affairs said. As many as 472 patients have been discharged so far.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to consult political parties and states on the shutdown, Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that schools will remain closed till June 17.

Meanwhile, several hotspots in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been sealed till April 15 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

1,295 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,297 after 162 fresh cases were reported in the state, PTI reported. “Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai,” the official said. The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said.

Seventy-two people have died due to the virus so far.

Two coronavirus patients die in Pune, toll rises to 20

The coronavirus death toll in Pune rose to 20 on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the virus, PTI reported.

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Baramati town died at the state-run Sassoon Hospital late Wednesday night, zilla parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said. The man was suffering from diabetes and paralysis, he said, adding that four members of his family also tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

Another person died of coronavirus in Pune late Wednesday night, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

Jharkhand reports first Covid-19 death

Jharkhand reported its first coronavirus death after a 72-year-old patient died in Bokaro district on Wednesday night, a health official said on Thursday. Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said the man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He later tested positive for the virus, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday responded to US President Donald Trump’s laudatory remarks over India’s decision to lift curbs on the export of hydroxychloroquine, saying it is “times like these which bring friends closer”.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Fully agree with you President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.” “India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against Covid-19. We shall win this together,” he added.

Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms

A woman working at a private company has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a block development officer (BDO) and his colleagues who caught her for violating the lockdown order in Odisha’s Jajpur district, PTI reported. The woman allegedly abused a team led by Danagadi BDO Mani Prasad Mishra when she was stopped from travelling in a vehicle during the lockdown, police said.

The woman also allegedly snatched a mobile phone from one of the government officials who were on duty, a senior police officer said. The accused was arrested on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged at the Jajpur Road police station.

Another COVID-19 death reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 6

An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said. According to a senior official in that district, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems. On April 6, test reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest.” With this, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 reached six in the state, whereas the total positive cases as on Wednesday evening stood at 181.

Thirty fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 413, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state.

“Thirty new cases have come up today in seven districts of Rajasthan. All have travel and contact history,” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 413.

52 Covid-19 cases within 12 hours in Gujarat

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state soared to 241 after 52 more people tested positive within a span of 12 hours, the highest to be reported in a day so far. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had on April 7 sent several samples for testing, the results of which were declared today.

In Ahmedabad, majority of the cases were reported from Danilimda, Astodia and Ghodasar.

Besides this, a 48-year-old man in the capital, who was admitted at SVP Hospital, passed away, taking the toll to 17. The man was also suffering from co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure, principal secretary, (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Another man from Bopal who had tested positive was discharged from the hospital.

Woman donates all her savings to PM CARES Fund

A woman in Uttarakhand has donated all her personal savings of Rs 10 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to help the needy, PTI reported. Devki Bhandari, 60, handed a cheque to the authorities on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat said the woman reminded him of mythological characters like Danveer Karna and Raja Bali, who were epitomes of generosity. “Despite being alone in this world, Devkiji looked upon entire India as her own family and presented before us an example worth emulating. She is an inspiration for all of us. The spirit of selfless service epitomized by Devkiji will give strength to the country’s fight against coronavirus,” he said.

217 blood samples in AP test negative for coronavirus

The blood samples of over 200 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as the total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. No fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 12 hours since 9 pm on Wednesday till 9 am on Thursday, it said. All the 217 blood samples tested during the period have returned negative, it added.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state is 348. Four persons have died so far.

Surveillance stepped up in Kashmir to track COVID-19 cases

In Kashmir, authorities have intensified ground surveillance to track travellers, who hid their recent travel history, to contain the spread of coronavirus, PTI reported. The tracking of those persons who have travel history but are absconding is being taken up on a war-footing basis, officials said.

These measures have been taken after a group of five persons, who had travelled to an African country recently, tested positive for Covid-19. These persons were placed in administrative quarantine upon their arrival in Kashmir last month.

Ground surveillance teams in every district are being strengthened to trace such persons immediately so as to put them for proper screening and quarantine. The steps are being taken after Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the valley to track-down all absconding travellers on a war-footing basis.

