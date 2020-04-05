Coronavirus India Latest Updates April 5: Modi reminds people to light lamps, Chidambaram calls for aggressive testing

Patients getting checked at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan Hospital in East Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Patients getting checked at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan Hospital in East Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Sunday increased to 3,374 while 77 people have died so far due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said. As many as 266 people have either been cured of the disease and discharged, and one has migrated. Over 33 per cent of the cases have been linked to a religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital last month, the government said, adding that such patients are spread across 17 states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded people to light lamps and candles on today night to show the country’s collective resolve to fight coronavirus. “#9pm9minute,” PM Modi tweeted to remind people of the exercise.

A 37-year-old man, suspected to be a coronavirus patient, suffered injuries after he allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital. The man was admitted to the hospital on March 31. The police said the incident took place on Saturday around 11:30 pm.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central), said, “The man jumped from the third floor of the hospital and fell on the tin shed below before hitting the ground and fracturing his leg. The doctors said that he is stable now. The results of his coronavirus test are still pending.”

26 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

As many as 26 new coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 661, a health official said. Of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he added. So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, with the state police force facing shortage of manpower in its efforts to strictly enforce the lockdown, police personnel on deputation in the CID and ACB have now been called for regular duties, PTI reported. “The current staff available with Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police is falling short and hence all non-executive staff and officials should be released as per the need,” the order said.

To checkmate Corona Virus, know your symptoms befor you get panicked. pic.twitter.com/d6xJHt0San — Mumbai Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMB) April 1, 2020

Three teens among 8 infected in Gujarat, toll at 11

Eight fresh cases were reported in Ahmedabad today, of which five had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital. The remaining three patients are teenagers who were reportedly infected due to local transmission.

In Bhavnagar, a 35-year old woman and a 26-year old man tested positive. They are the kin of the 70-year old man who died due to coronavirus on March 26.

A youth sets up a stall out side a bakery shop at Kursi road area of Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) A youth sets up a stall out side a bakery shop at Kursi road area of Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

In Surat, a 61-year-old woman, who had tested positive, died this morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat to 11, a senior health official said. “The woman was admitted to a hospital on Saturday in a condition where it was difficult to save her,” Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Test, detect, isolate, treat: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to start aggressive testing as lockdown for coronavirus would be effective only if “we test, detect, isolate and then treat”. He also welcomed the ICMR’s advice to the government for starting antibody tests in hotspots, as it was overdue.

“CWC in its resolution pointed out that limited testing was a flawed strategy.? Epidemiologists have demanded extensive and aggressive testing. Let government start aggressive testing today,” the former finance minister tweeted.

I welcome ICMR’s new advice to government to do ‘rapid antibody tests” starting in hotspots. According to many doctors, this advice was overdue. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 5, 2020

“A lockdown will be effective only if we TEST, TEST, DETECT, ISOLATE and TREAT. That is the lesson from Japan, South Korea and Singapore,” he added.

The Congress leader also said, “I welcome ICMR’s new advice to government to do ‘rapid antibody tests? starting in hotspots. According to many doctors, this advice was overdue.”

Explained Are children immune to coronavirus? The World Health Organization notes: “Older people, and people with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, appear to be more at risk of developing severe symptoms. As this is a new virus, we are still learning about how it affects children. We know it is possible for people of any age to be infected with the virus, but so far there are relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children.”

A coronavirus positive child, who turned two on Saturday, got a “surprise gift” from the staff of Punjab’s Nawanshahr civil hospital where he is admitted, officials said here. The two-year-old boy and his mother, who has also tested positive for the infection, are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital, they added.

On learning that it was his birthday, the staff at the hospital bought him candies, chocolates and a baby suit as a gift, senior medical officer Harwinder Singh said. Staff members wanted to get him a birthday cake but could not arrange one because of curfew restrictions in place, he added.

Yograj Singh, former Indian cricketer and renowned Punjabi cinema star appeals to the people to #StayHomeStaySafe and don’t panic in the fight against #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/AsCX1SRvms — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) April 4, 2020

Two fresh COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, total 5

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died today morning at Stanley Hospital in Chennai. A 71-year-old man from Ramanathapuram, who died on April 2, also tested positive for the virus today, taking the toll to five in the state. The city resident admitted to the hospital on Wednesday died in the early hours of Sunday without responding to treatment. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 485 cases.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a scientific explanation over his call to light candles and lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm, and suspected there is some “hidden agenda” behind it.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted, “Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.”

In the biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the samples of seven people from the state tested positive late on Saturday night. This takes the total number of cases in Himachal to 14, among whom two people have died and two others have recovered.

Another COVID-19 death in Rajasthan, locals hold ‘Neja ki Savari’

An 82-year-old coronavirus patient died at the state-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur. “An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. Six new cases have come up, including the patient who died,” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Despite the 21-day lockdown, locals in Ramnagar in Bundi district organissed the the annual ‘Neja ki Savari’. Rajasthan has 200 positive cases of which 21 have been discharged.

Air India recently received praise from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) of Pakistan for the global relief work that the national carrier has been undertaking during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the senior captains of the special flights said, ” It was a very proud moment for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard from Pakistan ATC praising our special flight operations to Europe.

