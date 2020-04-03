Coronavirus India latest updates April 3: 2,301 cases, Maharashtra sees maximum deaths

Shiv Sena volunteers sanitise the area at Kamathipura in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Shiv Sena volunteers sanitise the area at Kamathipura in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Latest Updates: The total number of Covid-19 cases across the country climbed to 2,301 while the death toll rose to 56 Friday after three patients died in Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry said. At least 156 people recovered while one migrated to another country, according to latest figures released by the ministry.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum cases as well as deaths so far.

Here is a look at today’s developments that have happened across India so far:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message appealed to citizens to light candles at 9 pm on April 5 for the nation to show their “strength of unity” in their fight against coronavirus which has infected over 2,000 and claimed more than 50 lives in India so far.

“On the 5th of April, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, on the 5th of April, at 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 pm on the 5th of April,” Modi said.

The World Bank has approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries, with more than half the aid earmarked to help fight the fast-spreading disease in India.

India, the third largest economy in Asia, will receive the largest share of the initial funding – $1 billion to support better screening for the virus, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics; pay for personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards for those infected, the bank said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday ordered imposing the National Security Act (NSA) against the Tablighi Jamaat patients in Ghaziabad for allegedly misbehaving with medical staff while being in quarantine at the district hospital’s isolation ward.

#WATCH Delhi Police release a video of its warning to senior members of Markaz, Nizamuddin to vacate Markaz & follow lockdown guidelines, on 23rd March 2020. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2evZR6OcmB — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

“They would not follow the law, they would not follow the system, they are enemies of humanity, whatever they have done with women health workers is a heinous crime. We are imposing NSA on them,” CM Adityanath said, referring to the Ghaziabad incident related to the Tablighi Jamaat members.

The Chief Minister also warned of imposing the NSA against all those targetting the police force as well.

Gujarat: Covid-19 patient passes away

A 78-year-old man from Godhra, (Panchmahals), who had tested positive on Tuesday and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vadodara, passed away late on Thursday. The patient, who had no travel history, was also suffering from kidney ailments.

A BMC health department worker sprays disinfectant opposite CSMT station on Friday. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) A BMC health department worker sprays disinfectant opposite CSMT station on Friday. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Madhya Pradesh records eight more Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 119

Since Thursday night, eight fresh cases, one of them a government employee, were reported from Madhya Pradesh, taking the state’s tally to 119, a senior health official said on Friday.

Seven of the eight cases were recorded in Indore, the worst coronavirus-affected city in the state, and one in Chhindwara, the official added.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that airlines can take domestic bookings after April 14 if the 21-day lockdown is not extended further. As far as the civil aviation ministry is concerned, it is proceeding on the basis of the understanding that the lockdown is till mid-April, Puri said while addressing a video press conference.

“Now, what do the airlines do as a part of their contingency planning and to prepare for the future, it is entirely up to the airline. There is no directive from us,” said Puri. “But as someone who is always an eternal optimist, I am hoping that from April 15, the flights can at least start-if not everything then in a calibrated manner,” he added.

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Goa; tally now 6

A man with international travel history tested positive in Goa, taking the number of infections in the state to six, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The man, a resident of Mandrem in North Goa, had recently travelled to Mozambique.

While Goans suffer with no access to essential commodities, @goacm is hoarding essentials meant for the public. When Goa is under lockdown, borders sealed & transport banned, where did this stock arrive from? Is this the reason you shut shops, Please answer?#CoronaVillains pic.twitter.com/KobT4PBpNb — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) March 29, 2020

The person returned to Goa on March 19 and contacted the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he developed symptoms related to coronavirus, Rane said, adding that the patient has been shifted to a special hospital set up for Covid-19 patients in south Goa.

Kolkata cop dons singer’s hat to cheer locked down people

Using the hashtags #WecareWedare #Fightagainstcovid-19, Kolkata’s Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma on Thursday shared a video of a police personnel singing “We shall overcome” on the streets of Entally area in the central part of the city while his colleagues joined in chorus.

Another official was cheering residents of an apartment block.

Andhra Pradesh, most cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

The number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 161 from 149 with 12 new cases reported overnight. A high alert has been sounded in Nellore district which alone as reported 32 cases so far.

Officials said that barring 11 cases, all the remaining are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event which was held at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month.

In the wake of rising cases, the government has decided to get two more testing centers and adequate number of PPEs for hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients.

With the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus’, the search engine shows each alphabet indulging in some activity — from reading a book to playing the guitar, to talking over the phone to working out at home. With the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus’, the search engine shows each alphabet indulging in some activity — from reading a book to playing the guitar, to talking over the phone to working out at home.

As several countries continue to observe lockdown in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has infected at least one million people and claimed over 50,000 lives worldwide, Google Doodle on Friday threw up a bunch of ideas for its audience on the activities that can be undertaken even during the self-isolation period at home.

With the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus’, the search engine shows each alphabet indulging in some activity — from reading a book to playing the guitar, to talking over the phone to working out at home.

On clicking on any of the alphabets, the page redirects one to a couple of “Coronavirus Tips” and also provides a glimpse of the data related to the menace worldwide.

Fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, curfew imposed in two areas

Over 20 people tested positive on Friday, including nine persons, who had attended the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, officials said. Curfew has been imposed in two areas of Bikaner after two persons who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation was also infected.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A team of health workers at a government hospital in Bhilwara, sing a song to keep up the spirit amid the fight against #Coronavirus. (25.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/yAAN1ypLeD — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

The patients include 12 close contacts of those who had tested positive for the virus in Tonk. The total number of cases in the state has now climbed to 154.

Meghalaya govt sanctions Rs 26.38 crore to procure foodgrains

The Meghalaya government has sanctioned Rs 26.38 crore for procuring 1.17 lakh quintals of foodgrains to address shortage issues in the market during the ongoing lockdown, a state minister said.

Food and Civil Supplies minister James P K Sangma said that one of the biggest challenges was the disruption to the supply of essential food items under targeted public distribution system amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It is very unfortunate that during this time of crisis our people from #NE are being harassed. In connection with an incident that took place in Mysore, I spoke with MP @mepratap, who assured to look into the matter. He informed that FIR filed & 2 arrested. @PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/XILvqngCdE — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 29, 2020

54 workers of Pondy govt hospital sacked for absence at duty

The Puducherry district administration has ordered dismissal of 54 workers at a government medical college hospital for “dereliction of duty and negligence” by abstaining from work on April 2.

An order issued by District Collector T Arun on Thursday said that a report was submitted by the Dean of Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital referring to the absence of the workers, who were engaged on contract basis.

Watch: Chennai city police using drones to make public announcement regarding the measures to tackle #coronavirus and lockdown#chennailockdown pic.twitter.com/OIMNlwBMcM — TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) April 3, 2020

The order said the absence of workers had disrupted emergency services at the hospital, which is treating coronavirus patients, and interrupted in the discharge of duty by other officials in the hospital.

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India has said it is “deeply perturbed” over the government blaming the media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workers, leading to their exodus in the wake of the lockdown, saying that such actions could obstruct the process of dissemination of news.

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement pic.twitter.com/eCYKoY73BO — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) April 2, 2020

Blaming the media at this point can only undermine the current work being done by it under trying circumstances,the guild said.

“The Editors Guild of India is deeply perturbed over the recent government statement before the Supreme Court putting the blame on the media for causing panic among migrant workers leading to their mass movement in the wake of the lockdown,” the statement said.

UP Deputy CM Sharma gives Rs 1.5 cr from MLA fund for fight against COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has given Rs 1.5 crore from his MLA Local Area Development fund as a contribution in the fight against coronavirus, his office here said on Friday.

“The DyCM has given Rs 1.5 crore for Lucknow, Raebareli and Agra. Besides this he also gave one day’s salary to the CM’s distress relief fund,” an official statement said.

The fund will be used to purchase equipment and other items necessary to protect people from coronavirus, it said.

