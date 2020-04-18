Coronavirus India latest updates, April 18: 21 Navy personnel test positive; recovered Kerala patient dies

The country reported 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The country reported 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

As the country enters its fourth week since the nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, COVID-19 induced fatalities rose to 480 Saturday with the number of infections reaching 14,378. At least 21 Indian Navy personnel who were a part of a logistics and support facility of the Western Naval Command, Mumbai tested positive for the coronavirus. With this Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with over 200 deaths and 3,855 infections.

Uttar Pradesh saw a sight drop in its infections along with Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. Punjab’s testing drive revealed that 78.17 per cent COVID-19 positive patients in the state were asymptomatic. This is based on assessment of 197 positive cases in the state till Thursday. A 70-year-old man from North Kashmir became the UT’s fifth coronavirus death till Friday.

Meanwhile in the national capital the state government is struggling to find the source of transmission of 191 of the total 1,707 cases reported until Friday. According to official data, 1,080 of the total cases are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz event, followed by 353 cases of local transmission. There are 83 cases of people with a travel history.

At least 21 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. There are no other cases of infection on board the ships and submarines. Most of them were asymptomatic and traced back to one sailor who contracted the infection earlier this month.

“A total of 21 serving personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 within the naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment,” the Navy said in a statement.

An 85-year-old patient of heart and respiratory disease who had recovered from the coronavirus passed away this morning. According to the state health minister, KK Shailaja his death cannot be prescribed to the novel coronavirus as he had testing negative for the disease thrice and had been categorised as a “recovered patient”.

“Due to his age and other complications, he had already been physically exhausted when he was brought in. But he was given the best care by doctors and other staff. Over time, he recovered and began to even talk to his family over the phone. He was tested thrice and all of them had come back negative. So we categorised him as a recovered patient,” the health minister said.

Rahul Gandhi showed how opposition should behave during crisis: Shiv Sena

“But Gandhi has to be praised for the stand he has taken in the present crisis”, the party said. “But Gandhi has to be praised for the stand he has taken in the present crisis”, the party said.

The Shiv Sena Saturday heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi over his stand on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the Congress leader has “shown how a responsible opposition party should behave” during a crisis.

“There can be certain opinions about Rahul Gandhi. Well, there are opinions about PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as well. Half of the BJP’s success is due to tarnishing the image of Rahul Gandhi. This continues even today. “But Gandhi has to be praised for the stand he has taken in the present crisis. He has created a model code of conduct on how an opposition party should behave when the country is faced with a crisis,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

An analysis showed that an average 69% of coronavirus cases in an Indian state arose from just 3 districts. In this, the statistical bifurcation of recoveries and deaths show more than half (50.55%) comes from these three districts and an average 63.9 per cent of deaths, too, are from here. This statewise concentration in three districts is significant as the government identified 170 districts in 25 states as hotspots.

The three districts in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat that have over 4,200 active cases account for 80 per cent of the total state share. Similarly In Andhra Pradesh, the districts of Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore; Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Vikarabad districts in Telangana; in Karnataka, the districts of Bangalore, Mysuru, and Belagavi and in Kerala, the districts of Kasargod, Kannur and Ernakulam — an average 63 per cent of the cases are concentrated in three districts in these states.

Due to lockdown CBSE likely to reduce syllabus for classes 9-12

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21, a board official said Saturday. “NCERT has come out with revised activities calendar for 1-8, CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and inform in due course of time” he further added.

The National Council of Educational Research And Training, NCERT has recently released alternative academic calendar for classes 1 to 12 to enable students to learn quality and standardized curriculum from home.

More than 70% of positive cases in Punjab showed no symptoms, tests reveal

Punjab’s testing drive has revealed that 78.17 per cent COVID-19 positive patients in the state are asymptomatic. This is based on assessment of 197 positive cases out of which 154 were asymptomatic till Thursday. These 154 were tested only because they were primary contacts of already positive patients who, in fact, were tested only after showing symptoms.

In its fight against coronavirus, Punjab has started a door-to-door drive in hotspots and few other districts to check the residents with suspicious symptoms.

