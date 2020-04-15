Coronavirus India Updates April 15: Cases cross 11,000 mark; MHA issues guidelines for lockdown

India reported the highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 1,463 new cases and 29 deaths. (Express Photo by Jaiveer Singh) India reported the highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 1,463 new cases and 29 deaths. (Express Photo by Jaiveer Singh)

Coronavirus India updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 11,439 on Wednesday, including 377 deaths. The government released a set of revised guidelines allowing activities like agriculture, IT and inter state transport in order to “mitigate hardships to public”.

Nearly 3,286 cases which comprise almost 30 per cent of the overall cases, have been recorded in the last three days, with 918 cases on April 12 and 905 cases on April 13. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE updates

Maharashtra and Delhi have the maximum number of cases of the novel coronavirus, accounting for over a third of the total cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the rationale behind a cumulative 40-day lockdown was to break the chain of transmission of the virus. He also said that after April 20, a “litmus test” would decide whether restrictions can be relaxed in some places, but cautioned a revocation of the decision in case there were violations. The head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at ICMR, Dr R R Gangakhedkar said that India had sufficient kits to last six weeks. At least 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,022 ICU beds were available in over 600 hospitals across the country.

The government has released a set of revised guidelines allowing activities like agriculture, IT, e-commerce and inter state transport in order to “mitigate hardships to public”. Exemptions have been extended to fisheries and poultry sectors. MNREGA work has also been allowed with social distancing and the use of protective gear. Under MNREGA, priority will be given to water conservation and irrigation.

All health services such as chemists, pharmacies, veterinary hospitals will remain open, and manufacturing units of medical equipment and drugs will be allowed. In the farming sector, operations including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified mandis, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides, construction of roads, operation of tea, coffee and rubber plantations have been allowed. In the financial sector, RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI, insurance companies have been allowed to function. Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non-essential.

However, travel by air, rail and road, educational and training institutions, cinema halls, shopping complexes are not allowed during this time period.

As many as 121 of the 1142 samples sent to Delhi from Indore have tested positive for COVID 19. The reports were received late Tuesday night. Coupled with the 99 results received from local labs, Indore registered more than 200 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest single day spike.

Forced with a backlog of nearly 1,500 samples, the Indore administration was forced to seek the state government’s help in sending a special plane to Delhi with samples. Indore labs can test little more than 200 samples per day. The number of positive patients from Indore has reached 544, including the sample reports received from Delhi. Authorities said some samples belong to people from nearby districts but admitted that the number is still very high. They said most of the samples tested in Delhi belong to people who are already in quarantine.

Meghalaya on Wednesday reported its first Covid-19 death, of a 69-year-old doctor in Shillong, who tested positive two days ago, authorities said, adding that six persons in close contact with him have tested positive. Of the total 40 positive cases reported from the northeast, this is the second death. Earlier, a 65-year-old patient from Assam’s Hailakandi district died.

“Of the 68 tested so far, 6 have come out positive who are all family members & helpers of the first Covid-19 positive case. 6 other cases are being retested. All the rest of the cases are negative,” tweeted Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The transgender community in Karnataka has been hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, with the closure of public spaces and cancellation of weddings resulting in a loss of earning. Social ostracisation has forced the community to largely depend on seeking alms, sex work, and doing other odd jobs for survival. Several transpersons who are also HIV positive couldn’t access Anti Retroviral Treatment (ART) amid the lockdown.

In a relief to the community, on April 9, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to immediately provide pension and extend relief under the ‘Mythri Scheme’ for transgenders. In its observations, the bench noted that members of the transgender community should be paid two months’ worth of pension amounting to Rs 1,200 in advance due to the lockdown in effect in the state.

At the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where 1,200 beds have been set aside for COVID-19 patients, suspected cases and those infected with the disease have been segregated into wards depending on their faith. As per hospitalisation protocol, a suspected COVID-19 case is kept in a separate ward from those confirmed, as long as the test results are pending. As many as 150 of the 186 people admitted in the hospital for coronavirus are positive. According to sources in the hospital, at least 40 of the 150 are Muslims.

While Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod said a ward for Hindu patients and another for Muslim patients had been created as per a state government decision, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel denied any knowledge of it. Deputy CM Patel told The Indian Express, “I am not aware of such a decision (on wards as per faith). Generally, there are separate wards for males and females. I will enquire about it.” Ahmedabad Collector K K Nirala also denied any knowledge of the matter. “There has been no such instruction from our side and we are not aware of any such government decision,” Nirala added.

India has now reached out to China to meet its requirement of of 15 million personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, which includes gowns, masks, gloves and goggles. Nearly 1.5 million rapid test kits will also be procured from China, some of which have already been delivered. India is depending on China for the PPE overalls as Indian doctors have complained of shortage of PPEs in the hospitals. This comes at a time when China is facing complaints of exporting low quality items from European countries. However, after facing criticism, China stepped up quality checks on exports of 11 categories of medical products, including masks, protective suits, goggles and ventilators.

An analysis of the first 50 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai that account for 62.9 per cent deaths (112) in the state, shows that just over half of them died within hours or a day of hospitalisation. In almost half of these cases that led to deaths, the patients tested COVID-19 positive after or just before their death.

The state government is holding an experts’ meeting to conduct a death audit in each case to understand why these patients died so soon after admission and address possible gaps — delay in admission, testing and their experience of being turned away by hospitals. A nine-member task force has also been set up in Mumbai to formulate a treatment protocol for critical patients. Six hospitals have been designated to treat critical patients in Mumbai on Monday.

Of the first 50 deaths analysed by The Indian Express, based on data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government:

* 14 patients died within hours of hospital admission.

* 26 deaths happened within a day of admission.

* In 11 cases the test result came positive after death, in 14 cases it came positive barely hours before death.

* 39 were men and 11 women.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that he has been informed by the experts that the COVID-19 curve would not flatten in India before the month of September, adding that it was not possible to keep people in lockdown for so long. Speaking to media persons through a video-conference, Amarinder said, “The curve will not be flattened on May 3. Experts tell me it will be flattened in September. We cannot keep people in lockdown till then. But even after the lockdown ends, we will take precautions that the virus does not spread exponentially.”

Singh, however, said he was “satisfied with the way things were moving, the way patients were being handled, the way lockdown was able to keep the cases in control and the way frontline workers were engaged in ensuring essential supplies”. On his earlier claim that 87 per cent people could get infected by the virus in Punjab, Amarinder, while showing a copy of the report, said it was a protection made by a PGIMER expert. “It meant that if we were not able to keep things in check, so many people could have been infected. But now, this lockdown has helped. In Punjab, we may have no new case when we are out of this lockdown.”

Over 60 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in India have been reported from just four cities, while Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of all deaths. Mumbai, Pune, Indore, and Delhi together accounted for over 60 per cent of all deaths, a total of 232 out of the 382 deaths. Ahmedabad, with 13 deaths, and Hyderabad, with 12, together accounted for another 25. These six cities together have seen two thirds of all deaths. Delhi had 30 deaths until Tuesday evening, while Indore had seen 37 of the 53 deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore and Pune also had a very high ratio of deaths compared to the number of people who had tested positive. Till Tuesday, 374 people had tested positive in Pune, and 38 of them had died, which means one death for every 10 positive cases. In Indore, 411 people had tested positive till now, and 37 had died, meaning one in every 11 positive case had succumbed to the disease. A majority of the positive cases as well as deaths in Indore were of people linked to last month’s Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi.

With the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, airlines have started planning or gradual resumption of operations from May 4. These plans, however, remain contingent to the government clearing the way for economic activity to resume. India’s largest airline IndiGo said Tuesday that it will resume flight operations May 4 onward, initially with a curtailed capacity. The airline said it will increase the operating capacity going ahead over the subsequent months, also re-opening some international flights.

Aviation is pegged to be one of the main sectors to have severely felt the heat of the COVID-19 outbreak, with questions being raised over the very survival of certain airlines. “Airline business is a very high fixed cost business with major expenses including fuel costs (~30-35% of total costs), lease charges (~30-35% of total costs) and O&M (operations and maintenance) costs (~15-20% of total costs) constituting more than 85-90% of the total costs,” CARE Ratings noted in a research report published.

