Coronavirus India Updates April 13: Maharashtra alone records over 2,000 cases, ‘missing’ Tablighi Jamaat members traced

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9,000 mark to stand at 9,152 while the death toll touched 308 on Monday after several fresh cases were reported on Sunday evening. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health informed.

As many as 856 people have been discharged and one has migrated so far.

Maharashtra continued to top the tally with 149 fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 25 and Delhi at 24. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each, while Telengana reported nine fatalities.

Here is a look at all the latest coronavirus updates today:

Maharashtra crosses 2,000 mark

At least 82 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the state tally to 2,064, a state health official said. Among the new cases, 59 were reported from Mumbai city and 12 from Malegaon tehsil in Nashik district. Besides, five cases were reported from Thane, three from Pune, twofrom Palghar, and one Vasai-Virar (township in Palghar district), the official said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said out of the 58 ‘missing’ Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the group’s religious gathering at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, 40 have been traced and quarantined. The remaining 18 members of the Islamic group are still missing and efforts are on to trace them, the minister told PTI.

Four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi, one more dead

Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Asia in Mumbai, recorded yet another death and four more Covid-19 cases on Monday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he added.

Three fresh cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi. Besides, the samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said. “High risk contact tracing is being done,” he added.

22 more Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, tally mounts to 538

Twenty-two new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 538, an official said. With two more deaths in the region, the total rose to 26 today, the official added.

Among the new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 295, the highest in the state, she said.

Three patients were discharged as well after recovery, she added.

J&K authorities warn of strict action against lockdown violators

Restrictions have been intensified in declared red zones across the Kashmir valley, with authorities warning of stern action against those violating prohibitory orders.

Main roads in most places in the valley have been sealed off while barriers at several other places have been erected to check any unwanted movement, officials said. Only persons with valid passes are allowed to move, they added.

11 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

The western state recorded 11 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 815, an official said. Eleven people have died due to the infected so far.

“As many as 11 new cases have come up today, including 10 in Bharatpur and one in Banswara district of the state,” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 52 people who have been brought from Iran to the army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 341 cases so far.

2 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand

The number of cases in Jharkhand rose to 19 after two more people tested positive in Bokaro district, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said two men, one aged 68 and another 45, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday night. The two, who hail from Bokaro district’s Sadam village, are relatives of the 72-year-old man who died of the disease on April 8, he said.

With the two fresh cases, the total count in Bokaro went up to eight, Kumar added.

Covid-19: Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

Google chief Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to Give India, a non-profit organisation, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the NGO said, “Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg’s Rs 5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families.”

Shifting prisoners could spread coronavirus: Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has expressed concern over shifting of some NSA detainees from one district to another, fearing the spread of coronavirus. This could spread the viral disease in other districts, he said.

“It is surprising that while there is lockdown in the state, many districts are under curfew and their boundaries sealed in view of the coronavirus scare and people not being allowed to move from one district to other, in such a scenario those detained under NSA in Indore were sent to Satna and they were found coronavirus positive,” Nath tweeted on Sunday. “This way corona infection will spread in other districts also,” he further said in a tweet in Hindi.

