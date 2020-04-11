Coronavirus India Latest Updates, April 11: PM Modi gets online with CMs; India’s death toll rises to 239

Over 600 people have been cured till now. (Express File Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Over 600 people have been cured till now. (Express File Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Coronavirus India updates: The total number of confirmed cases due to the novel coronavirus rose to 7,447 on Saturday, including 642 people who have been treated and discharged and 239 deaths. The highest number of infections have been reported from Maharashtra (1,574), followed by Tamil Nadu (911), and New Delhi (903). COVID-19 LIVE updates

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths (110) till date. Madhya Pradesh has the second largest share of deaths (33), followed by Gujarat (19).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a third video conference with the chief ministers of all states to decide on the extension of the nationwide lockdown. The 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on Tuesday, March 14. He had previously said that it was unlikely that the lockdown would be lifted in “one go” as the priority of his government was to “save each and every life”.

However, the government of Odisha and Punjab have already taken a decision to extend restrictions in the two states till April 31 and May 1, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a mask during the video conference with state chief ministers on Saturday. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a mask during the video conference with state chief ministers on Saturday. (ANI)

MHA exempts marine, aquaculture industries from lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fifth addendum to the consolidated guidelines regarding the lockdown. In the latest addition, the operations conducting by marine and aquaculture industries have been exempted.

“Operations of the fishing (marine)/aquaculture industry, including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing; hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish/shrimp and fish products, fish seed/feed and workers for all these activities,” the MHA order stated.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections. (Express File Photo/Arul Horizon) Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections. (Express File Photo/Arul Horizon)

Maharashtra reports 92 new cases, infections rise to 1,666

The Maharashtra Health Department reported 92 new cases of coronavirus today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,666. Mumbai reported 72 of the total 92 new cases, followed by Malegaon (5), Thane (4), and Aurangabad (2). Pune reported one new case.

Kerala reports third COVID-19 death

Kerala has reported its third death due to the coronavirus. The patient, a 71-year-old man from Mahe in Puducherry, was undergoing treatment at Kannur’s Pariyaram Medical College.

MCGM medical staff in Dawari Nagar, Santacruz in Mumbai, where fresh cases of coronavirus cases were reported. (Express File Photo/Prashant Nadkar) MCGM medical staff in Dawari Nagar, Santacruz in Mumbai, where fresh cases of coronavirus cases were reported. (Express File Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

The man tested positive for the virus on March 7. While his immediate primary contacts have tested negative, the source of his infection is yet to be traced. The contact tracing exercise is on to find out how he got the infection.

The man also suffered from chronic kidney ailments and hypertension.

Gujarat’s Anand district reports fifth case

Anand district in Gujarat reported fifth COVID-19 case from Khambat taluka with a 53-year-old female testing positive. The patient has comorbidities and travel history to UP between January 11 to February 21, district administration confirmed.

Nurses from KEM hospital on their way to duty during coronavirus in Mumbai. (Express File Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Nurses from KEM hospital on their way to duty during coronavirus in Mumbai. (Express File Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

India clears list of countries to export hydroxychloroquine drug

The government has cleared a list of 13 countries, including the US and Brazil, that will be among the first to receive hydroxychloroquine, the drug that has garnered global interest in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. A senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday that the government had to “rationalise” exports of the drug, which has been in high demand globally and has approved the first list of 13 countries on a “first come first serve” basis.

Nearly 35 per cent of the hydroxychloroquine tablets being exported and over 65 per cent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make the drug will be sent to the US. The US has emerged as the epicentre of the pandemic now with more than 4.63 lakh cases and over 16,000 deaths.

Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday. (Express File photo/Ashish Kale) Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday. (Express File photo/Ashish Kale)

Besides the US, Brazil, Bahrain, Mauritius, Seychelles, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Spain and SAARC countries Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Afghanistan are the 13 on the first list.

In the first consignment, around 13.8 million tablets of the antimalarial drug and 13.5 metric tonnes of the APIs will be shipped, said Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

No community spread of coronavirus yet: Govt

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reiterated that there is no community transmission of the coronavirus so far. Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal underlined that “just 2%” of the 16,000 samples tested on Thursday were positive, and the number of positive cases with no history of travel or contact — as reported in an ICMR study — were primarily from areas which had reported confirmed cases.

