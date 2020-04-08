Coronavirus India Latest Updates, 08 April: PM Modi holds virtual meet with House leaders; cases cross 5,000-mark

Fire Brigade personnel disinfecting the area at Bhendi Bazar Fire Brigade personnel disinfecting the area at Bhendi Bazar

Coronavirus India Updates: As India enters what the authorities call the “make or break” week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 5,000-mark to stand at 5,149. The number of casualties, currently at 149, also registered the biggest jump so far with 25 deaths in the last 12 hours. The Centre, which is mulling extending the three-week lockdown beyond April 14, is preparing to ramp us testing efforts and take a decision depending on the outbreak’s trajectory after April 10.

With the number of coronavirus cases showing a steady rise, the government is considering requests of several states to continue the lockdown, sources say.

PM Modi hold virtual meet with floor leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including opposition, in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus. The interaction was held through video conferencing and those participated, included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar. This is prime minister’s first interaction with floor leaders, including those from the Opposition, after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25 though he had held interactions with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.

Sixty new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which is among the worst-affected states with over 1000 cases, today reported 60 new infections, taking the total number to 1,078. Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai (including two in Dharavi), nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana. The state has so far reported 64 deaths. Fresh cases were also reported in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh.

Forty-four cases were reported in Mumbai (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Forty-four cases were reported in Mumbai (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Shab-e-Bara’at: Congregations banned in Srinagar, restrictions on movement of people

In Kashmir, tight curbs are in place on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. In view of the prevailing health situation, District Magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has issued an order prohibiting all sorts of religious congregations and public movement on the occasion of Shab-e-Bara’at in Srinagar.

With the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in the Capital last month emerging as a COVID-19 hotspot, many Muslim leaders, across sects, have issued a joint appeal asking members of the community to refrain from any kind of fraternising or physical congregation on Shab-e-Bara’at. Asking “all Muslims to spend Shab-e Bara’at at home offering prayers, reciting the Holy Quran and doing zikr and du’a”, the leaders emphasised on social distancing and asked people “not to visit graveyards but pray for their departed relatives while staying at home”.

About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having “catastrophic consequences”, and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN’s labour body has warned. The International Labour Organization (ILO) in its report titled ‘ILO Monitor 2nd edition: COVID-19 and the world of work’, describes coronavirus pandemic as “the worst global crisis since World War II”.

Utensils and plates placed inside circles in a queue at a slum area in old city Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning as Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) began supplying food to the people after it was declared a buffer zone. Utensils and plates placed inside circles in a queue at a slum area in old city Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning as Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) began supplying food to the people after it was declared a buffer zone.

Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district administration has sought the services of 86 senior division National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to assist Police in ensuring social distancing in the city localities in fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline/call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms.

In Kerala, men run away after seeing drone during lockdown

Some humorous moments with a drone guided “Lockdown” enforcement by Kerala Police.#kerala_police#drones_in_police pic.twitter.com/4jzzKHTy4I — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 6, 2020

The Kerala Police – which has been using drones to enforce the ongoing 21-day national lockdown – shared a video which showed men dispersing on seeing the aerial vehicle. The video was recorded taken at Ponnani in the Malappuram district and shows a group of men running in all directions as soon as they spot the drone. The Kerala Police tweeted the video from their official handle Monday.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa warned people against making divisive statements against the Muslim community, his political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya said the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the New Delhi event last month should be “shot dead” if they evade the Covid-19 tests. He alleged they are not visiting hospitals for checkup despite repeated appeals. Referring to those not reporting to the hospitals as “traitors”, the BJP MLA on Tuesday said: “Spreading COVID-19 is also like terrorism, and all those who are spreading the virus are traitors.”

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus and “flatten the curve”, personnel from the police have come up with many out of the box ideas to educate people on the precautionary measures and how to keep themselves safe. From putting up a dance to demonstrate how to wash hands to fight coronavirus, wearing coronavirus-inspired helmets or donning the attire of Yamaraj the police forces in the country are showing their quirky side.

Chhattisgarh Police dress up as coronavirus monsters Chhattisgarh Police dress up as coronavirus monsters

Other developments from across India

Odisha Government seals the posh Satya Nagar area in the state capital and declared the locality as a “containment zone” after a person without any recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19.

Curfew to continue in Himachal’s Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19.

PM Modi condoles death of veteran Indian-American journalist who died of coronavirus.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasami told reporters today that, “my government is ready to write to the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown. People isolating themselves is the only cure to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.”

Drones spray disinfectant on quarantine sites in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Drones spray disinfectant on quarantine sites in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police tested positive for coronavirus. Delhi police in a statement said he was tested last week after he complained of Covid-19 symptoms. His reports came on April 7 and was shifted to AIIMS.

The Centre has asked the states and the union territories to invoke a stringent law to punish those indulging in hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities, saying such acts can’t be ruled out due to the loss of production and labour crisis.

A 14-month-old boy is likely to be India’s youngest COVID-19 victim. He passed away in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Tuesday around 8 pm, following kidney and liver failure as well as sepsis, said Jamnagar District Collector Ravi Shankar.

A creative notice painted on road asking people not to get out on streets to fight corona virus seen at Chakur town in Latur, Maharashtra. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 7th April 2020, Maharashtra A creative notice painted on road asking people not to get out on streets to fight corona virus seen at Chakur town in Latur, Maharashtra. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 7th April 2020, Maharashtra

