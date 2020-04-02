Coronavirus India Latest Updates, April 2: PM holds video meeting with CMs; cases near 2,000

Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West

Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Twelve Covid-19 casualties were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the number of dead in the country on Thursday to 50. The positive cases in the country inched towards the 2,000-mark as India entered the ninth day of the lockdown. Of the 1,965 cases in India, 1,764 are active and 150 people have been cured.

Meanwhile, a nationwide tracking is underway to trace the people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, which has been declared as one of the 10 COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Persons linked to the event have tested positive in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu among other places in the country. In other news, deaths were reported in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana today.

Prime Minister Modi holds meeting with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present during the meeting. A week into the lockdown, and faced with an extraordinary situation of large-scale migrant worker movement, several states are scrambling to find funds to undertake even basic relief measures for the most vulnerable sections of their people. The chief ministers are likely to have raised this during the meeting.

A three-day-old boy tested positive for COVID-19, suspected to have caught the virus from the bed occupied by an infected patient before it was allotted to his mother at Sai hospital in Mumbai. While the mother has also tested positive, the boy is the state’s youngest COVID-19 patient.

Top Congress leaders today discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, with party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for acting in solidarity and helping the disadvantaged during the crisis. She said while the 21-day nationwide lockdown may have been necessary, the “unplanned manner” of its implementation had caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers all over India. Besides Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders discussed the issue at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing.

Explained Are children immune to coronavirus? The World Health Organization notes: “Older people, and people with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, appear to be more at risk of developing severe symptoms. As this is a new virus, we are still learning about how it affects children. We know it is possible for people of any age to be infected with the virus, but so far there are relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children.”

The Bihar government has been able to conduct Covid-19 tests for only 500 out of 4169 people who returned from Gulf countries in the last three months to Gopalganj and Siwan. “Since test kits have not arrived, we were not able to start conducting the test. Test kits arrived only on March 28 and we have started collecting samples from March 29 and have collected over 350 samples so far. For last two-three weeks, all these people having returned from the Gulf have been living with their families. We are not sure if they are following self-quarantine norms,” a source in Gopalganj administration said.

The Indore police have arrested four persons from Tatpatti Bakhal locality who allegedly chased away and pelted stones at health officials on Wednesday when they went to screen relatives of a man who died of COVID 19. A video showed a large group of residents shouting and chasing away a team comprising health and civic officials. No one was injured in the stone pelting but the health and civic officials had a harrowing time in leaving the locality.

Haryana registers first death; toll increases in Gujarat, Rajasthan

Haryana recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who as per doctors had multiple underlying health conditions, passed away at the PGIMER, news agency PTI reported. In Gujarat, a 52-year-old man died in Vadodara, while, a man in Alwar became the third casualty in Rajasthan

Former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ at Sri Harmandir Sahib and Padma Shri recipient Bhai Nirmal Singh ji Khalsa passed away at around 4:30 AM on Thursday, hours after testing posivite for coronavirus. Doctors said he died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) in Amritsar. It was not immediately clear how the celebrated raagi had contracted the virus. He had recently performed a kirtan in the presence of around 100 people in Chandigarh.

Some other updates from across India

A Maharashtra court awarded three-day imprisonment to three people for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating the lockdown order, police claimed.

In Uttar Pradesh, the district administration has put up notices outside the houses of 49 people here who returned from foreign tours and did not inform the authorities, in order to alert people to keep a safe distance from them.

One man was arrested and around a dozen people booked in Noida for allegedly gathering for a group namaaz in violation of lockdown restrictions. The FIR was lodged under provisions including those of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

An army man kills a woman after her family alerts authorities about his return from Kolkata amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana police has received more than 6.41 lakh distress calls to Dial 100 service in the last three days. The number of calls to Dial 100 rose after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently said that people can use the service for assistance relating to health emergencies and following his instructions to officials that no person should be allowed to go without a meal in the state

The Bengaluru City Police has set up a special helpline for senior citizens, who are most susceptible to the novel coronavirus. Officials have requested the elderly to call the toll-free number 1090 between 9 am and 5 pm. Specialised and qualified counsellors and social workers will attend the calls and counsel them.

With the nation entering the second week of the lockdown, the local economy in small towns, far from cities, is on its knees: supply chains have been disrupted, lone-man shops have no home delivery, and the police barricades are unforgiving. So much so, even goods that are part of the solution, like soap, aren’t reaching shops, and homes.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Defence Ministry announces that it is mobilising ex-servicemen (ESM) to assist the state and district administrations wherever required.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged Muslims to observe Shab-e-Barat staying inside their homes, and also suggested that the birth anniversary celebrations of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Symptoms, DOs and DON’Ts

#1. Common signs of coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

#2. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap for 20 seconds at least 3 times a day.

#3. Regularly use hand sanitiser

#4. Avoid touching your face, nose

#5. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Discard any tissue used

#6. Avoid sharing water bottles and personal hygiene items like towels

#7. Avoid non-essential travel

#8. Don’t stockpile disposable face masks.

#9. Prevent the spread of medical misinformation

#10. There are no known cures or preventive medicines for coronavirus

Coronavirus Helplines

The Ministry of Health has set up a telephone and email helpline for any queries and emergencies related to coronavirus.

Number: +91-11-2397 8046

Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

For a list of helpline numbers of States & Union Territories, click here.

