Coronavirus patient slips out of quarantine, boards Kochi-Dubai flight; 289 passengers deplaned

As many as 289 passengers on board a Dubai-bound flight were on Sunday offloaded at Kochi airport, shortly before take-off, after a UK national tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The UK national, who was travelling with 18 others, had slipped out of quarantine from a Munnar hotel without informing authorities, officials said.

A Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman told PTI that it was first decided to offload all 19 passengers of the group.

“Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 passengers also and send them to hospital for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

After Maharashtra, which reported 31 confirmed cases, Kerala is the second most affected state with 22 cases (including three discharged).

On Saturday alone, 106 people were hospitalised in Kerala, while the state started supply of food directly to houses of those under observation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said passengers in trains entering the state would be examined.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country rose to 107 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health Affairs said. Two persons have died so far. A total of 10 persons who tested positive, including three from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have recovered and been discharged.

SAARC leaders are set to hold a summit via video-conference on coronavirus at 5 pm, as Pakistan late Friday night accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for such a meeting.

PM Modi would lead India at the SAARC video-conference. In a tweet Saturday night, he said, “Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens.

The Union Home Ministry Saturday announced classification of coronavirus as a “notified disaster”, for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

