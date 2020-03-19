255 Indians in Iran plus 21 more abroad positive; 600 others flown back

Jaisalmer: A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI) Jaisalmer: A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

The government Wednesday confirmed that 255 Indians in Iran were infected with coronavirus, apart from 12 Indians in the UAE, five in Italy and one each in Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Rwanda.

In a written reply, the government told the Lok Sabha Wednesday, “The Indian Embassies in respective countries are in touch with the Indian citizens regarding appropriate medical attention, in cooperation with local authorities.”

Sources said there was no change in the government position that they will bring back only those Indians who test negative for COVID-19. In line with this, on Wednesday, 195 Indians who don’t have the infection were brought back by a special plane from Iran and taken to an Army facility in Jaisalmer.

The government also flew back 405 citizens, including students, stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia, the Indian High Commission in Malaysia said.

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi had said at a media briefing, “If Indians test positive elsewhere, we would expect the country they are in to take care of them, like we are doing with the foreign nationals (here).”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it could not confirm a list of 250 Indians stuck in Iran circulating on social media, adding that there could be “some” positive cases among them.

Iran is among the worst-afflicted in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 16,000 of the over 18,000 cases across the Middle East. The country’s death toll rose to 850 on Wednesday, AP reported from Tehran.

With Wednesday’s evacuation, the government has so far brought back 584 Indians from Iran.

On Wednesday, one of those stuck in Iran told The Indian Express that they had been informed that 260 among them were positive for COVID-19. The tests were carried out by the Indian doctors flown down to Iran by the government.

Relatives of these stranded travellers, most of them pilgrims from Ladakh, urged the government to evacuate them. “The biggest worry for us is that the positive and negative cases have not been segregated. If something happens to any pilgrim, the External Affairs Ministry and Indian Embassy in Iran will be responsible,” a youth whose mother is stranded in Iran’s city of Qom told The Indian Express.

His mother went to Iraq in the last week of December and was supposed to come back in end-February. “I spoke to her three days ago. They don’t have money even,” he said.

A resident of Leh, with two relatives in Iran, said, “If they evacuated Indian nationals from Wuhan immediately, what is the reason that our families have been left in Iran? They can’t be left there to die.”

The Indians flown back from Kuala Lumpur had got stuck there after India on Monday banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31, also closed its doors on those coming in from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia with immediate effect.

In the Philippines, the Indian Embassy is reaching out to stranded Indians at Manila airport, providing them sanitisers and food.

In Jaisalmer, a Defence spokesperson said all those brought back from Iran and quarantined were stable.

