India has to stop further activity for a few weeks: Doctor at epicentre Wuhan

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, there have been 288 confirmed cases and four deaths in India. (File) According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, there have been 288 confirmed cases and four deaths in India. (File)

With China not reporting new local infections, French doctor Philippe Klein, who lived through this coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, told The Indian Express, “I have survived the virus and less effective measures than those applied in China can lead to more cases, deaths and disastrous consequences.”

”India has to stop further activity for a few weeks and identify all the corona positive cases and their contacts, provide care to the severe cases and strictly confine the mild cases and their contacts. If India does not follow this regimen, the number of cases is bound to increase and get out of control,” Dr Klein, who has decided to stay back in Wuhan during the crisis, told The Indian Express.

Wuhan was the first city to be locked down by the Chinese authorities.

“I am still in Wuhan and want to narrate this experience to the rest of the world to stop this human and economic disaster,” said Dr Klein.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, there have been 288 confirmed cases and four deaths in India.

“There is a need to worry. It was a unique situation with an unknown enemy and real race against time. The fight in China turned into a war that was fought with bravery and solidarity and collective sacrifice- Today across the world, we are all fighting the same virus,” he said in a video he released on March 17 on his YouTube channel.

He said two drastic measures– strict quarantine and segregation of those who have the corona virus infection and their contacts, and isolating the uninfected — need to be strictly observed. “Apply the rules of public health for effective control,” he said.

While the crisis is almost over in China, the French doctor was critical about experts’ comments who have given interviews saying not to work.

“The world needs to know what was done in China not just to protect the country but to prevent mortality across other continents.. On January 23, the Chinese quarantined at least 56 million people at their homes, stopped public transport and schools were shut. But after three weeks, they realised drastic measures would be needed to control the pandemic,” said Dr Klein.

While doctors grappled with shortage of masks and protective equipment and beds, a stricter quarantine was put in place at Wuhan and Hubei province.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.