Get Well Soon

What does a fast-spreading virus, one that has led the government to impose restrictions on travel and trade, mean to an already slowing economy? As the PM announces an economic task force in the wake of coronavirus, The Indian Express mines data to find that pre-existing conditions in India today suggest that the road to recovery, unlike in the 2008 global financial crisis, will be long

Financial markets love to borrow terms and metaphors from epidemiology. Thus, the meltdown set off by the collapse of Thailand’s currency in early July 1997 came to be known as the “Asian flu”. The current one roiling global

equity, credit and commodity markets is being compared to the “financial contagion” of 2008. The difference, though, is that the trigger and cause this time aren’t the bankruptcy of a Lehman Brothers or crash in the market for subprime mortgage-backed securities. Instead, it is a real virus that infects physically and whose after-effects are being “transmitted” in the financial world.

But SARS-CoV-2’s impact on economies — again using the analogy of pandemics — is significantly influenced by “pre-existing conditions”.

In September 2008, when Lehman Brothers happened, the Indian economy was relatively better placed in terms of the financial health of its households, firms, banks and government. In March 2020, the economy isn’t exactly on a ventilator, but the underlying structural weaknesses are rather obvious. GDP growth in 2008-09 slumped to 6.7%, from 9.3% the previous year, only to quickly recover to 8.6% in 2009-10 and 8.9% in 2010-11. By contrast, the novel coronavirus has struck when growth has already slowed, from 6.6% in 2017-18 to 6% in 2018-19 and 4.9% in 2019-20.

The economic after-effects of COVID-19 are at present being analysed largely for creating disruptions in global supply chains — especially with China producing much of the basic active pharmaceutical ingredients, automotive component parts or mobile handset and electronic device inputs that are imported by manufacturers, including in India.

Supply apart, there is also the shock to demand from people cutting down on travelling and flying or not going to restaurants, shopping malls and movie theatres. In normal circumstances, these disturbances — along with their negative feedback loops on jobs, incomes, spending and consumer confidence — ought to end once the virus has run its course. There are reports already of Chinese factories, at least outside the original epicentre of Wuhan, limping back to life.

However, the Indian economy is not in the position it was in during the last global financial crisis. The “pre-existing” conditions, which are highlighted in the charts below, make any 2009-10-like recovery highly unlikely today. While SARS-CoV-2 will certainly test the economy’s resilience in the coming months, as the charts reveal, there are lesser vulnerabilities and even opportunities thrown up by the present crisis.

