Coronavirus India Cases Latest Update, March 31: 24 cases at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz; two deaths each in Bengal, Kerala

Coronavirus India Latest Update: Fresh cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as India entered its seventh day of lockdown. On Monday, India registered the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases — 227 people tested positive over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,251. Of these 102 people have been cured and 32 have died. The government maintains there is no community transmission of the virus.

Delhi’s Nizamuddin in spotlight with 24 cases

Twenty-four people in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus and many more are feared infected after they attended a gathering at a mosque in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West during mid-March.The event is also being linked to cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman islands, Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh as well as five deaths in Telangana.

Parts of southeast Nizamuddin West in Delhi have been put under a strict lockdown and the Delhi government, in a statement, said it plans to lodge an FIR against the maulana of the mosque.

People being taken to hospital at the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Tuesday. People being taken to hospital at the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 people continued to stay at the Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz even as a 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. In a statement today, the mosque administration clarified that it had tried to comply with the quarantine protocols and that it had no option but to accommodate a large group of stranded visitors at the markaz (centre) as the government suspended all passenger train operations across the country till March 31.

It also said that the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate was approached for issue of vehicle passes so that the stranded guests can go back home, but the permission is yet to be granted.

While Assam has traced 299 people who had participated in the congregation, Karnataka has identified 13 people.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde Tuesday told the Centre to ensure all migrants who had been shifted to shelter homes received food, nourishment and medical aid. His instruction came after the government stated that all migrants on the road had been shifted to the nearest available shelters as they pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus if they return home. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the apex court the government was satisfied with efforts to contain the spread of the infection. He added that thermal screening of people returning to the country began at airports much before any case was detected.

Watch: Packed Food and essentials being loaded on Western Railways Special parcel train which will leave from Ahmedabad, Gujarat tonight for Sankrail in West Bengal, with halts in six states @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/w3MxI64VF8 — Vaibhav (@Vaibhav_Rptr) March 31, 2020

The Bombay High Court had made similar observations yesterday. Citing ‘unfathomable’ hardships faced by migrant workers due to the nationwide lockdown, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra Government to make arrangements for their stay, food, clothing, sanitation, and health check-ups. It also asked the government to consider utilising funds from charitable public trusts and Waqf money as per powers given under state Public Trust and Waqf law.

Deaths reported from Kerala, West Bengal

An “extremely critical” 68-year-old man man died of the novel coronavirus in Thiruvanthapuram, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two. The man had not gone abroad and it is yet to be ascertained how he had contracted the virus. The man had been admitted to the hospital on March 23 due to fever. Though he tested negative on March 26, in the second test on March 29 he was found positive for the virus. The man had attended a wedding and funeral before he fell ill.

In Bengal, a woman in her 40s, succumbed to the infection. She also had no foreign travel history

Kerala to make liquor available based on doctor’s prescription

Amid the lockdown, the Kerala government has decided to issue special passes to those who have withdrawal symptoms to purchase liquor from the Excise department. A Government Order in this regard was issued on Monday night, despite objection from doctors’ association, to supply them alcohol if they have a medical prescription.

While Kerala has seen restrictions on liquor in various ways in the past, this is the first time that total prohibition has come into effect in the state due to the lockdown. Five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction had committed suicide.

Punjab CM permits police to withdraw VIP security amid coronavirus outbreak

The Punjab government has issued orders to the police to withdraw security to VIPs to ensure strict curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the DGP was permitted to pull out any number of personnel from his personal security and deploy them in any manner he deems fit for COVID-19 crisis management.

Explained Can virus survive on clothes Studies have looked at how long the virus can survive on various surfaces — plastic, steel, cardboard — and even in the air, but none has looked at fabric yet. Most viruses, however, have been known to longer on nonporous surfaces such as steel, than on porous ones such as cardboard. And fabric is porous. A good thing about porous surfaces is that they tend to trap the virus, making it tougher to transmit than it would have from, say, plastic.

PM Modi shares video of yoga asana, says it helps relieve stress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video of a yoga asana which he practices. “Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week,” he wrote on Twitter. Yoga nidra is known for relieving stress. “It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety,” he wrote. He shared a video each in English and Hindi. On Monday, he shared links of yoga videos from his Twitter handle and urged people to practice this during the three-week lockdown.

An otherwise busy junction in Kochi under the lockdown. (Photos: iemalayalam.com) An otherwise busy junction in Kochi under the lockdown. (Photos: iemalayalam.com)

The Karnataka government came up with a novel idea to ensure those in home quarantine do not venture out and comply with the directions issued by the health department. It has developed an application — ‘Quarantine Watch’ — where it has asked citizens in home quarantine to upload selfies every hour. Each such photo uploaded to the application would include GPS coordinates and a time stamp.

Karnataka Police seize 12,000 fake masks worth Rs 20 lakh in Bengaluru

In a raid, the Bengaluru City Police Central Crime Branch seized 12,000 fake N95 masks worth Rs 20 lakh from a godown of ZIS engineering company in Kalyannagar. “Accused made masks with normal cloth and put fake N95 seal to sell it at a high price,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) said. A case has been filed under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. (Read our explainer on if the masks are effective and whether you really need them)

The masks were raided from a godown of ZIS engineering company in Kalyannagar. The masks were raided from a godown of ZIS engineering company in Kalyannagar.

The first flight evacuating foreign nationals, mostly citizens of European countries, took off from Kolkata airport this morning. With 115 passengers on board, the Air India flight marks the start of a four-day process throughout the country. According to Air India sources, such flights will pick up foreign nationals from Bangaluru, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Mumbai from March 31 to April 3.

Passengers at the Kolkata airport Passengers at the Kolkata airport

Assam govt exempts construction, tea garden, farm workers from 21-day lockdown

The Assam Cabinet has decided to exempt embankment construction activities, tea garden work and farmers from the 21-day lockdown in view of the upcoming floods and monsoon. Workers will be allowed to resume work from April 1, provided they follow guidelines set by the Union Health Ministry. Other measures announced by the state include free rice to 58 lakh families who have National Food Security Act (NFSA) cards and Rs 1,000 to families in urban and rural areas who don’t have NFSA cards.

Coronavirus Helplines

The Ministry of Health has set up a telephone and email helpline for any queries and emergencies related to coronavirus.

Number: +91-11-2397 8046

Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

For a list of helpline numbers of States & Union Territories, click here.

