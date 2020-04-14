Covid-19: At 51, highest 24-hour toll, but no cases in 14 days in 25 districts

In the past 24 hours, there have been 51deaths and 905 cases — the highest single-day toll for the country. In the past 24 hours, there have been 51deaths and 905 cases — the highest single-day toll for the country.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): As the government revealed in its daily briefing Monday that 25 coronavirus-affected districts across the country had seen no cases in the past 14 days, the strategy after the 21-day lockdown ends is likely to be unveiled in an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10 am Tuesday.

A day ahead, two of the worst-affected states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, joined Odisha, Haryana, Punjab and Telangana in announcing extension of the lockdown ending April 14 midnight till April 30.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 51 deaths and 905 cases — the highest single-day toll for the country. This takes the tally to 9,352 cases and 324 deaths. However, the Health Ministry said, “the results of its efforts were showing” as there had been no cases for 14 days in 25 districts spread across 15 states. Coronavirus is known to have an average incubation period of 14 days.

The districts include Gondia (Maharashtra); Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh); Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi (Karnataka); South Goa (Goa); Wayanad, Kottayam (Kerala); West Imphal (Manipur); Rajouri (J&K); Aizawl West (Mizoram); Mahe (Puducherry); SBS Nagar (Punjab); Patna, Nalanda, Munger (Bihar); Pratapgarh (Rajasthan); Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa (Haryana); Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand); and Bhadradari, Kothagudem (Telangana).

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, said, “Till now 857 people have recovered. In just one day, 141 people recovered… The results of our efforts and our district administrations’ stellar role are showing.”

The ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) on Monday issued an advisory for pool testing in areas which have a positivity rate of less than 5% of samples tested, with the proviso that more than five samples should not be pooled except in research settings.

The Northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram, as well as Puducherry too extended the lockdown till April 30, with some relaxations. While Arunachal and Mizoram have one cash each, Meghalaya has none while Puducherry has seven cases.

Speaking at a webinar Monday, Dr V K Paul, who heads one of the 11 groups of officers constituted to handle COVID-19, said its spread was “very limited” considering the size of India, and that the country had to be prepared to handle 1.5 lakh new cases per day. “We can raise our preparedness. We are working with that number,” he said, adding that this figure is similar to what Italy experienced at its peak.

Welcoming the lockdown as “the biggest public health decision”, Dr Paul said, “We are in the early phase. We have to be ready… Lockdown has flattened the curve. We have changed the behaviour of people.”

On Saturday, the PM held a video-conference with chief ministers, where a consensus emerged over extension of the lockdown for additional two weeks, with modified restrictions to start limited economic activity. His address on Tuesday is expected to give details regarding this.

Telangana, that was among the states to seek extension of the lockdown at the video-conference, announced the same hours later. There are 243 containment areas in the state — 123 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation alone. It has 531 cases, with 16 deaths, 11 of them in Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu has 1,173 cases (the third highest in the country) and 11 deaths, the high numbers explaining the state’s decision to extend the lockdown till April 30. Maharashtra, which leads the country with 1,985 cases, has also seen the highest number of deaths (149).

At the briefing, the Joint Secretary showcased the use of technology in tracking and tracing cases in Karnataka, which reported the first COVID-19 death in India. He also urged people to download the Arogya Setu application that sends out an alert if one is the vicinity of a positive case.

ICMR epidemiologist Dr R R Gangakhedkar said India currently has enough reagents to conduct tests for six weeks. “Till yesterday we did 2,06,212 tests, of which 14,855 were done in the last 24 hours in 156 government labs and 1,913 tests in 69 private labs.”

He also said that the first consignment of testing kits from China is expected on April 15, though refusing to comment on possible diversion to another country. Government sources said the kits from China have been delayed after additional layers of quality checking introduced by China. “Some of the kits failed quality control checks. The Chinese government has also circulated a list of companies with quality-approved products,” a senior official said.

Dr Gangakhedkar rejected reports of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), US, advising disinfection of shoes while in personal protective gear. “When we look at the strength of evidence in this, I am not ready to accept it,” he said.

Replying to a question, Agarwal said that the ministry had not put up the list of COVID-19 hospitals on its website so that “people do not flood these in panic”.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who participated in the webinar along with Paul, said in response to a question, “The war against COVID-19 outbreak will be technology-driven. The Aarogya Setu app, with almost 4 crore downloads, is a powerful tool and we have to encourage every citizen to download it.”

Answering another question, Kant admitted that the sudden lockdown did not give much time for preparation. However, he added, “First day we had problems of supply, but after that, the entire supply chain has been smooth.”

The Health Ministry statement added, “As on 10th April, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, more than 30 crore poor people have received assistance of Rs 28,256 crore… 19.86 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders have received amount of Rs 9,930 crore. Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), 6.93 crore farmers have received Rs 13,855 crore… 2.82 crore widows, senior citizens and specially abled people have received Rs 1,405 crore and 2.16 crore of building and infrastructure workers have been supported with Rs 3,066 crore.”

