Coronavirus in India: Odisha makes registration of overseas visitors mandatory

A 33-year-old research scholar who returned from Italy was Odisha’s first coronavirus case. (File Photo: Javed Raja) A 33-year-old research scholar who returned from Italy was Odisha’s first coronavirus case. (File Photo: Javed Raja)

To “break the cycle” of the coronavirus infection, the Odisha government Monday made it mandatory for people entering the state from foreign countries to register themselves with an official portal.

Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary of the Odisha government, said those who entered Odisha after midnight on March 3 must register themselves within a 48-hour window starting 6 am on March 17. The regulation is expected to be enforced till at least April 15.

“There is no choice in this matter. This is mandatory in the interest of public health of the state,” Tripathy said.

The decision came after Odisha reported its first coronavirus case, a 33-year-old research scholar who had returned from Italy.

The Chief Secretary said the regulations have been put in place to “break the cycle of infection” as the government estimates that a number of people studying in universities or working abroad may be headed back to the state. “The biggest source of Covid-19 is foreign source. The positive case we have detected is from Italy,” he said.

Tripathy also appealed to inbound travellers to register in advance before they enter the state. People will be required to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. The state is considering an incentive of Rs 15,000 for the same.

Registrations can be done either by dialing toll free number 104 or using the portal covid19.odisha.gov.in. People violating the registration mandate can be booked under provisions of the CrPC.

The patient who tested positive for coronavirus arrived in New Delhi on March 6, after which he took a train and reached Bhubaneswar on March 12. He consulted with a private physician on March 13, was admitted on March 14, and tested positive on Sunday night. “The good news is there are no complications and he is stable,” said state government spokesperson Subroto Bagchi.

The state government also rolled out precautionary measures to be taken by all municipalities and notified area councils, including setting up of temporary quarantine centres and collecting information on foreigners and those who have been abroad in the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack) has ordered all malls in the two cities to remain closed till March 31, effective Monday.

