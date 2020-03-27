Coronavirus India numbers March 27: 17 deaths, 66 recoveries; total cases now at 724

Homeless migrant labourers leaving Delhi after the lockdown on Thursday at NH-24. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Homeless migrant labourers leaving Delhi after the lockdown on Thursday at NH-24. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

On the third day of the nationwide lockdown, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 724, including 66 patients who have recovered and 17 deaths, according to the last update from the Health Ministry. Among these, 47 are foreign nationals.

At 137, Kerala has the highest number of cases and is closely followed by Maharashtra (130). The Ministry is yet to release its evening update figures.

Karnataka has recorded 55 confirmed cases including two deaths; Uttar Pradesh has 41; West Bengal has 10 including one death; Telangana with 45 cases; Tamil Nadu with 29 cases including one death; Rajasthan with 41 cases; Punjab with 33 cases, including one death; Madhya Pradesh with 20 cases, including one death; Ladakh with 13 cases; Jammu and Kashmir with 13 cases, including one death; Himachal Pradesh with 3 cases, including one death; Haryana with 30 cases; Gujarat with 43 cases, including three deaths; Delhi with 36 cases, including one death; Andhra Pradesh with 12 cases; Bihar with six cases; Goa with three cases; Chhattisgarh with six cases; Chandigarh with seven cases; Odisha with two cases; Uttarakhand with five cases; one each in Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Maharashtra

A doctor in Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19, died last night at city’s Hinduja Hospital. His grandson had returned from the United Kingdom on March 12 and was under self-quarantine, the family told civic officials. The 82-year-old doctor, however, developed cough four days ago. Upon testing, the result came positive and the doctor was admitted to Hinduja. The family of six has been tested positive for the virus.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported its third death due to the coronavirus epidemic, earlier in the day. A 60-year-old man, resident of Tumkur District had a history of travel to Delhi by train on March 13. The patient died today morning at a designated hospital in Tumkur. 24 high-risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in a designated hospital. Eight have been tested negative and three are health care professionals who are house quarantined.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd