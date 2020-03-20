Coronavirus impact: Sec 144 imposed in major cities of Gujarat

Gujarat government also called for the closure of malls, pubs, theatres, educational institutes, complexes and temples among others, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) Gujarat government also called for the closure of malls, pubs, theatres, educational institutes, complexes and temples among others, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in major cities of Gujarat by their respective district administration and police officials, thereby prohibiting the assembly of more than four persons and the closure of malls, pubs, theatres, educational institutes, complexes and temples among others, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gujarat.

The orders were issued on Friday for Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad rural, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka even as the count for positive COVID-19 cases in the state reached seven.

Ahmedabad city Commissioner of Police (CP) Aashish Bhatia issued the imposition of section 144 from 12 am on March 21 to March 31, 2020.

“Recently, the World Health Organisation termed coronavirus as a pandemic and in India itself, more than 200 positive cases have been detected. Therefore, under section 144 of the CRPC, any assembly of more than four persons at a given place in the city area is prohibited. The order will not apply to government officials and funeral processions. Anyone found violating the order will be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience,” said a statement from the Ahmedabad city CP’s office.

Similarly, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Harshad Vora issued a notice under section 144 in Ahmedabad (rural), ordering the closure of malls, multiplexes, swimming pools, dance classes, gyms, club houses, sports complexes, paan shops and educational institutes, among others.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vora said, “For now, we have asked restaurants and hotels to follow the government guidelines regarding hygiene at their workplace, as an advisory. Further decision will be taken on Saturday once we assess the situation.”

At Rajkot, city CP Manoj Agarwal issued a notice under section 144 under which no permission is to be given to any events of mass gatherings. “The persons who are put under home quarantine must not leave their quarantine spots. All gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, club houses, malls, multiplexes, colleges and (educational) institutes are to remain closed. All hotels and restaurants have been asked to arrange for hand sanitizers for their customers and keep a distance of at least 1 metre between tables and chairs,” said a statement from the office of Rajkot city CP.

Similar prohibitory orders under section 144 were issued by the district magistrate of Vadodara, district magistrate of Devbhumi Dwarka and ADM of Jamnagar on Friday.

The ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shakti Mill society in Rakhial area of Ahmedabad have also been called off.

“Taking stock of the current situation, we have decided to stop the protests at Ajit Mill in Rakhial for the next 15 days. The women protesters had already stopped coming for the past few days and from today, we have stopped even the male protesters. However, we will continue pasting posters against CAA, NRC and NPR,” said Kalim Siddiqui, an organizer of the Ajit Mill agitation.

COVID-19: Police investigate fake message about positive case in Anand

The Anand police, on Friday, initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint regarding a fake message about a positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from Borsad taluka in Anand district. The message went viral on various social media platforms.

According to the police, they were informed about the message by Borsad taluka panchayat’s talati (accountant) Dhavalsinh Solanki. Solanki had received the message on one of his social media groups and on verification, had found the message to be fake. He had then approached the Borsad police and the Cyber Crime Cell. The fake message read, “Silence prevails in Anand, people scared after a positive case of coronavirus was reported from Nisraya village of Borsad taluka…” Investigating Officer BR Chauhan said, “We have taken note of the complaint and are investigating into the source of the message. The message mentions Borsad but the source is unknown. It had been widely circulated on various social media platforms. Once we trace down the source and the person who circulated the message, we will file an FIR under relevant sections.” A similar application was received by the Vadodara (rural) police from Parul University, after a forged letter of the university — which stated that two of its students were infected — went viral on social media. The university had clarified that the letter was forged and no such case was reported. They had later approached the police and submitted an application in this regard. An FIR is yet to be lodged in this case as the police is trying to ascertain the source of the message.

