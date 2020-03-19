Coronavirus impact: Indigo announces pay cut for employees

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced that he will himself take a 25 per cent cut in his salary,. Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced that he will himself take a 25 per cent cut in his salary,.

With curbs on travel causing a severe dent on the revenues of the aviation industry worldwide, Gurugram-based budget carrier IndiGo announced salary cuts for senior employees and cockpit crew.

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced that he will himself take a 25 per cent cut in his salary, while senior vice presidents and above would be taking a 20 per cent pay cut, and the cockpit crew a 15 per cent cut.

“With the precipitous drop in revenues, the very survival of the airline industry is now at stake,” Dutta said in his email to employees. “We have to pay careful attention to our cash flow so that we do not run out of cash.”

The coronavirus disease, which originated from Wuhan in China, has turned into a pandemic leading countries across the world to shut down borders and a sharp drop air travels globally.

“With a great deal of reluctance and a deep sense of regret, we are therefore instituting pay cuts for all employees, excluding Bands A and B, starting April 1, 2020,” the CEO said.

Band A and B are the lowest brackets in salary class, where most of the employees are.

This apart, Bands D along with cabin crew will take 10 per cent and Band C will take five per cent cut, Dutta said.

– With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd