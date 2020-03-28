IAS officer suspended for violating home quarantine rules

Kollam district sub-collector Anupam Mishra visited Malaysia and Singapore before returning to Kerala on March 18. Kollam district sub-collector Anupam Mishra visited Malaysia and Singapore before returning to Kerala on March 18.

An IAS officer in Kerala has been suspended on charges of violating the home quarantine he was asked to observe on his return from aboard.

Kollam district sub-collector Anupam Mishra, an officer of the 2016 batch, visited Malaysia and Singapore before returning to Kerala on March 18. As per the COVID-19 control procedure, he was asked to be on home quarantine for 28 days starting March 19. However, instead of sticking to the guidelines suggested by the health department and staying at his official residence in Kollam, Mishra returned to his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

Accordingly, he was suspended, based on a report from the district collector B Abdul Nazer, who found that the officer’s conduct infringed upon the service rules. Police have also registered a criminal case against him.

The Sultanpur district administration on Friday imposed quarantine on Mishra. Speaking on the restrictions imposed on the IAS officer, Sultanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) C V N Tripathi said that Mishra, his wife Kavita and four other family members have been put under quarantine after he hid his travel history from them.

“He did not tell us till Friday that he was asked to be in quarantine. He has told us that he was observing self-quarantine and was living on the first floor of his house in Vivek Nagar area of Sultanpur. Because he had travelled abroad, he was asked to stay isolated in Kerala. But, he defied the quarantine and came to Sultanpur via Varanasi on a flight on March 19. Before that also, he had come to Sultanpur, but had returned to Kerala,” said Tripathi.

“He came back to Sultanpur via Varanasi even though he was advised to stay under quarantine. He was advised to quarantine, but he defied it and travelled on more than one occasion. We have officially put his entire family under quarantine on Friday after we got to know that he might be a suspect for coronavirus,” said Tripathi.

The CMO added that the IAS officer is being observed by health officials and has not shown any serious symptoms till now. “He has not shown symptoms till now, but should have stayed in quarantine as he had a travel history to more than one country,” said the CMO.

