Coronavirus: Highest one-day deaths push total near 200 in UP

As coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 7,000 — last 1,00 in 5 days — on Thursday, the state reported the highest single-day deaths at 15, taking the total Covid-related mortalities to 197.

Agra has the largest mortality share – seven in last 24 hours – making the district the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state with 874 cases and 40 deaths, so far. The district, notably, has a high recovery rate of 89 per cent, thereby reducing the active cases to less than 100 at 95.

The remaining eight deaths in the last 24 hours were reported from Meerut, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Jaunpur, Basti, Mathura, Baghpat and Kushinagar with one each.

Of the 184 new cases on Thursday, Ghaziabad reported the highest with 15, followed by 13 in Azamgarh and 10 in Lucknow.

Health officials in Lucknow confirmed details of eight of the 10 new cases – two each from Sadar and Charbagh, and one each from Chinhat and Telibagh area, while rest of the two are migrant workers who returned to the state.

After a 10-day surge in the number of active infection cases, the state on Thursday recorded more patient recoveries vis-a-vis new cases, thereby reducing the number of active cases from 2,818 to 2,758 in the last 24 hours. As a silver lining, the number of patients recovered crossed the 4000 mark, taking the recovery percentage to 58.78 per cent with 4,215 persons recovered so far.

According to the state health bulletin, only four districts has active infection cases in triple digits – Jaunpur highest at 129, almost all are interstate migrants — followed by 118 active cases in Rampur, 115 in Noida and 110 in Basti. Only two districts — Agra with 95 active cases and Meerut with 93 active cases – are in the 90 to 100 bracket.

Meanwhile, 12 districts in the state have active cases in single digit. They are Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Sonbhadra, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Kasganj, Hathras, Banda, Baghpat, Jhansi, Kannauj and Jalaun.

Emphasizing on the need to bring the non-Covid treatment facilities on track, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that officials are inspecting the hospitals to ensure that citizens are provided quality non-COVID facilities as per the protocols.

“We have our focus on Covid as well as non-Covid facilities in our hospitals… Today, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. Inspection of all the Covid and non-Covid hospitals providing emergency services will be conducted. In the May 24 order, it was made clear that all surgery OPDs, including electives, will now work like before. OPDs of lifestyle diseases and non-communicable diseases like TB and AIDS will now function,” said Prasad.

