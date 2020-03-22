Coronavirus: Help of foreign traveller among five new cases in Karnataka

Saturday’s tally of new cases is the highest in a single day for the state, taking its total number of positive cases to 20. (Reuters) Saturday’s tally of new cases is the highest in a single day for the state, taking its total number of positive cases to 20. (Reuters)

The domestic help of a 67-year-old woman who had travelled to Dubai was among five people who tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Saturday.

The other new cases were from Bengaluru, Mysuru and the Chikaballapur region bordering the state capital.

Saturday’s tally of new cases is the highest in a single day for the state, taking its total number of positive cases to 20.

The help, who is aged 53, is also the fifth person without any history of foreign travel to contract the virus in the state. The others were all primary contacts of positive cases.

The woman’s employer, who returned to Bengaluru via Goa on March 9, tested positive on March 16.

“She (domestic help) is a high risk contact of patient-11 and was on strict home quarantine. She is now admitted in a designated isolation hospital in Bengaluru. She tested positive on March 19,” the secretary of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar, said.

The other four positive cases are that of a 39-year-old man from Bengaluru who returned from Amsterdam on March 19; a 21-year-old youth from the state capital who returned from Edinburgh on March 17; a 31-year-old man from Chikaballapur with a history of travel to Mecca who returned on March 14; and a 35-year-old man from Mysuru who returned from Dubai on March 19.

Health officials insisted that there is no community transmission in Karnataka despite several primary contacts contracting the virus.

“There is no community transmission reported as yet in the state and our entire effort is to stop social transmission,” health secretary Akhtar said while announcing expansion of testing for COVID-19 among patients with pneumonia, with no other underlying causes, in hospitals around the state.

The expanded diagnosis and testing to assess community transmission of the disease has not thrown up any positive cases, said a doctor involved with a newly-established clinic for flu and pneumonia checks at a government hospital.

