Virus heightens health risks associated with heatwaves, warns UN

A boy takes a dip in a canal to beat the heat, on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Amritsar, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo) A boy takes a dip in a canal to beat the heat, on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Amritsar, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The UN’s weather agency, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), warned that COVID-19 would amplify the health risks associated with high temperatures, particularly in the northern hemisphere. The WMO urged governments to protect their citizens by keeping them safe during heatwaves, while also preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re currently expecting one of the hottest years on record,” said WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis Kapp, during a virtual press briefing in Geneva. The WMO on Tuesday, teamed up with several NGOs to help governments across the world keep their citizens safe by sharing information on topics such as ventilation, vulnerable populations, and personal protection equipment.

“India is experiencing a heatwave, and this is at the same time as India is relaxing the lockdown measures,” Kapp said. Exceedingly high temperatures were observed in several pockets across northwest, eastern and central India over the last week. On Monday, Rajasthan’s Churu district recorded the highest temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius.

“Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change. This is putting an increasing stress on human health and human health systems,” Kapp said.

The heatwave condition over the plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India was at its peak on Tuesday due to prevailing dry northwesterly winds over these areas, as per The India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With the final days of the Centre’s Lockdown 4.0 inching closer, India braces itself for a possible spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. So far, India has recorded 152,000 COVID-19 cases and over 4,337 deaths.

