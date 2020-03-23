Diamond trader from Surat is first casualty in Gujarat

Gujarat on Sunday confirmed its first death related to coronavirus after a 67-year-old diamond jewellery trader with pre-existing health conditions died in Surat. (AP File Photo) Gujarat on Sunday confirmed its first death related to coronavirus after a 67-year-old diamond jewellery trader with pre-existing health conditions died in Surat. (AP File Photo)

The trader was admitted in Mahavir hospital on March 17 after he complained of cough and cold. He tested positive for Covid 19 on March 21. With no known travel history, SMC officials suspect the victim may have had contact with some patient in Jaipur.

The total number of positive cases of the virus in the state has reached 22, with eight new cases on Sunday—two in Surat, two in Gandhinagar, two in Vadodara and two in Ahmedabad.

Deputy health commissioner of SMC Dr Ashish Naik said two positive cases are a 32-year-old male resident of Surat city with a travel history of Dubai and a 45-year-old male resident of the city who had come in contact with a corona positive patient. The two were admitted in Surat New Civil Hospital on March 21.

In Vadodara, two women who were part of a group of 20 that travelled to Sri Lanka earlier this month have tested positive. The two aged 20 and 27, kept in isolation at SSG hospital in Vadodara, are related to the 59-year-old man who tested positive on Friday. While the 27-year-old reported her symptoms on March 17, it was only on March 21 that her sample was sent for test after the administration brought the entire group that toured Sri Lanka for a check-up. The total count of positive cases in Vadodara is up to five. Four of these are from the group that toured Sri Lanka.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani said in a social media video on Sunday that Gandhinagar reported fresh two new cases because a man, who was confirmed positive on Saturday, had failed to go into isolation after coming back from Dubai.

“The 26-year-old Dubai-returned man failed to self-isolate and ended up infecting his 80-year-old grandmother who is now under treatment,” Rupani said. The man’s 26-year-old wife too tested positive on Sunday, although the infection is attributed to her travel to Dubai.

To check local transmission and ensure home isolation, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced that the state government has decided to make public the names of those who have been tested positive in the state.

