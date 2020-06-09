Coronavirus Global Updates: Infections on the rise in Germany, New York reports lowest infection rate

A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant in an attempt to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus inside a classroom at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP Photo) A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant in an attempt to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus inside a classroom at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The number of people infected with coronavirus rose to 7,119,736 on Tuesday, with as many as 406,542 fatalities. Germany reported an increase in new cases as the infection rate rose above the key threshold of 1, Bloomberg reported. The total number of coronavirus infections in the country now stand at 186,109, as per data from John Hopkins University.

The country’s R0 number, the reproduction factor the virus, however, rose to 1.11 on Monday from 1.05 a day before, as per the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute. The government is trying to keep the figure below 1 to prevent an exponential growth in the number of cases and a second wave of infections.

Hungary is fully reopening its border with Slovenia as countries gradually ease lockdown restrictions. Indonesia plans to allow airlines to carry more passengers, easing limits on aviation as the country moves to reopen its economy.

Thailand said it had no new local transmissions for the 15th consecutive day, with its two new cases being found in state quarantine. Assistant spokesperson for the covid-19 centre Panrapa Yongtrakul said once no new local cases have been reported fro 28 days, the infection risk will be considered low. However, social distancing rules would still apply. The country plans to take steps to encourage domestic tourism to revive the economy, including cash handouts of 3,000 baht per person for domestic travel.

Lockdowns and other public-health measures may have prevented about half a millon coronavirus infections in six countries, including China and the US, another Bloomberg report said. Published Monday in the journal Nature, the first peer-reviewed analysis of the impact of health policies suggests that the toll would have been vastly worse without lockdowns, social distancing, travel restrictions and other interventions. Many coronavirus infections are relatively mild, and most of the roughly 500 million averted cases would have gone undetected, according to the study.

Asymptomatic coronavirus transmission is rare, says WHO, experts demand evidence

A scientist from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Monday said that asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus was not a significant factor in the spread of the virus, leaving experts confused, the New York Times reported.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19 said, “It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward.” She further said that governments should instead focus more attention on controlling the spread among people with symptoms.

“That fundamentally changes our understanding of how this virus is spread and what we should do as a response,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute. “This is not a minor, technical clarification. The implications of what is being said are very, very substantial, and it requires a lot more context and explanation than WHO is providing right now.”

Dr Jha also said that a finding of this magnitude, if true, should not have been casually been revealed in the middle of an hour-long news conference. It deserved an entire briefing on its own. “Asymptomatic spread is what makes controlling this disease so incredibly hard,” he said. If that’s not the case, he added, “then that changes the ballgame. It’s too big a finding to be shared in passing.”

Brazil ‘driving in the dark’ on COVID-19 as contradictory data deepen confusion

Brazil drew further criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday after it published contradictory figures on fatalities and infections, deepening a scandal over the country’s COVID-19 data.

Initial data released on Sunday from the health ministry on the number of cases and death toll in Brazil was later contradicted by numbers uploaded to the ministry’s online data portal. On Monday, the ministry said in a statement the discrepancy was predominantly due to mistakes in the numbers from two states that were later corrected. It explained that the later, lower daily death toll of 525 was the correct one.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday stressed the importance of “consistent and transparent” communication from Brazil, which is now one of the main coronavirus epicenters. It has the second highest number of confirmed cases behind the United States, and a death toll that last week surpassed Italy’s.

Confusion over the figures has led a group of Brazil’s largest media outlets to launch their own data tracking system, according to a report in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together the heads of Brazil’s state health departments and is separate from the health ministry, has also created its own platform. According to the council, Brazil had recorded 680,456 cases of COVID-19 and 36,151 deaths from the disease by the end of Sunday afternoon.

UK records lowest daily death toll

The UK on Monday reported around 55 deaths, the lowest daily death toll since the time before the country went into lockdown on March 23, PTI reported. The country now has 288,834 cases of coronavirus and as many as 40,680 deaths, as per John Hopkins University data. Scotland and Northern Ireland reported no new deaths for a second consecutive day.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the number of new fatalities was falling each day. “Today’s figure records 55 fatalities, the lowest number since the 21st of March before lockdown began. They also show there were no deaths recorded in London hospitals, which is a real milestone for the capital which in the early stages of the pandemic faced the biggest leap,” he added.

Hancock said that the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has confirmed that the reproduction rate remains between 0.7 and 0.9 in every region of the country.

South Korea reports 38 new infections

Students wearing face masks stand in a line to have their body temperatures checked before entering their classrooms at a middle school in Chungju, South Korea, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP/PTI) Students wearing face masks stand in a line to have their body temperatures checked before entering their classrooms at a middle school in Chungju, South Korea, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP/PTI)

South Korea on Tuesday reported 38 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total tally to 11,852, data from the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated. One more death was reported in the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll stood at 274.

Abu Dhabi extends movement ban by a week

Abu Dhabi extended its movement ban by a week, the Government Media Office said, adding that movement in and out of the capital and between regions stands suspended.

South Africa’s plan to halt spread of virus falters

South Africa unveiled a plan to test as many as 30,000 people per day, only weeks after the first case was diagnosed. Around 940,000 tests have been completed as of Tuesday and 12 million people screened. But around 80,000 tests haven’t been processed and it can take between 5 and 14 days, making it impossible to isolate the infected and trace their contacts.

New York reports lowest infection rate

The infection rate in New York fell to 1.2 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since the pandemic began in March, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. The rate in the city, which began reopening on Monday, was 2 per cent down from almost 60 per cent nine weeks ago at the height of the outbreak.

The United States has reported 1,961,185 cases of coronavirus so far, and around 111,007 deaths.

A US Navy investigation into the spread of coronavirus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier found that nearly 60 per cent of the sailors who were tested had antibodies, Reuters reported, citing two US officials.

Meanhwile, as many as 25,000 US stores could close permanently this year, shattering the previous year’s record of 9,800 stores that closed in 2019.

Russia coronavirus cases cross 485,000

People walk at the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure after local authorities partially lifted quarantine restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2020. (Reuters) People walk at the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure after local authorities partially lifted quarantine restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Russia reported 8,595 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the country’s total tally to 4,85,253. Authorities said that 171 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 6,142.

No live virus in asymptomatic cases in Wuhan

The Municipal Health Commission Tuesday said that viral cultivation results were negative for all 300 cases found from the earlier mass tests in Wuhan. As many as 1200 close contacts of the 300 also tested negative for the virus.

