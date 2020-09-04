Coronavirus Global Updates, September 4: Infections cross 26.30 million; Bolsonaro says vaccinations won’t be mandatory

A man wearing a face mask walks near a banner displaying as a part of campaign to overcome the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected more than 210 countries and territories, has claimed 868,733 lives globally so far. Also, over 26.30 million people (26,304,856) are reported to have been infected by it out of which 17,512,585 have been treated and discharged as of now.

The highest toll and infections have been reported in the United States (6,150,016 cases and 186,790 deaths) followed by Brazil (4,041,638 cases and 124,614 deaths) and India (3,936,747 cases and 68,472 deaths).

Here are the coronavirus news from across the world

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has said it would seek emergency use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration, once it was established that the vaccine was indeed effective. The company said this could happen as early as the end of next month, and it intended to apply for emergency license immediately after that, according to a report in The New York Times.

Pfizer’s vaccine, being developed in collaboration with German partner BioNTech, is currently undergoing third and last stage of clinical trials. Its chief executive Albert Bourla said about 23,000 volunteers had been enrolled for the stage-3 trials, and many of them had been administered the second booster dose as well. He said the company would know “in October time frame” how effective the vaccine had been on the volunteers. He said if the effectiveness data was good, the company would immediately apply for emergency use authorisation.

Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be mandatory

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, reiterated on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be obligatory when they become available.”Many people want the vaccine to be applied in a coercive way, but there is no law that provides for that,” Bolsonaro said in a Facebook live chat with his supporters.

UNICEF says drugmakers can produce unprecedented vaccine quantities for COVID-19

Unprecedented quantities of vaccines could be produced by 28 manufacturers in 10 countries over the next two years to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Thursday, as it announced it would help lead efforts to procure and distribute them.

UNICEF’s role is part of a COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan – known as COVAX and co-led by the World Health Organization -that aims to buy and provide equitable access to the shots. So far, 76 wealthy nations committed to joining the COVAX effort. UNICEF said the 28 vaccine manufacturers had shared their annual productions plans for COVID-19 vaccines through 2023.

New Zealand retains coronavirus measures until mid-Sept

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday retained the restrictions put in place to beat the spread of the coronavirus until at least mid-September, as the country reported a new death related to the virus. Auckland, the country’s largest city and the centre of a fresh outbreak, will remain on alert level 2.5, which limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.”The best economic response remains a strong health response. If we get it right we will ultimately shake off restrictions faster and lessen the risk of bouncing around,” Reuters quoted Ardern as saying.

A city health worker takes a rest during a COVID-19 test program that aims to administer 20 thousand tests in Rio de Janeiro’s poor neighborhoods, at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday. (AP) A city health worker takes a rest during a COVID-19 test program that aims to administer 20 thousand tests in Rio de Janeiro’s poor neighborhoods, at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday. (AP)

Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears

Political battles and pending court fights threaten to upend months of planning for the pandemic election, election officials are warning. In key states, they remain hamstrung with only weeks to prepare.

Ongoing partisan litigation could dictate dramatic last-minute changes to rules and procedures in several states. Legislatures continue debating laws that could change how votes are processed. Meanwhile, money to pay for counting 150 million or more votes during the pandemic is stalled in Congress. Time is short. Though Election Day is two months away, ballots are being mailed to voters on Friday in North Carolina. By the end of the month early voting will be underway in states like Minnesota, Virginia and Vermont.

Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production

British star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, pushing Warner Bros to suspend the UK shooting schedule of ?The Batman?. The studio’s spokesperson on Thursday said that filming on the Matt Reeves-directed movIe was ?temporarily paused? after a crew member tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the production company did not reveal the name of the individual who had tested positive. “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,? the spokesperson said in the statement. Vanity Fair was the first to report that Pattinson was the crew member who has contracted the virus.

