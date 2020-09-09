Coronavirus Global Updates, September 09: England to limit gatherings; AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial

Police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walk in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Coronavirus Global Updates: In the United States — the worst-affected country by coronavirus — states hit hard by a summer surge in cases showed improving trends, with Texas, Arizona, Florida, and California reporting the fewest daily infections in months. In the race to find the vaccine, leading developers pledged to avoid shortcuts on science as they face pressure to rush a shot to market.

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca Plc stopped giving shots of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after a person participating in one of the company’s studies got sick, a potential adverse reaction that could delay or derail efforts to speed an immunization against Covid-19 for the world. The pause stemmed from a standard review of the company’s vaccine trials after one person developed an unexplained illness, AstraZeneca said in a statement. The move was intended to give researchers time to examine safety data while maintaining the integrity of the trials, the company said.

The vaccine, which AstraZeneca is developing with researchers from the University of Oxford, has been viewed as one of the leading candidates to reach the market.

In other news, coronavirus lingering on chilled salmon may be infectious for more than a week, according to researchers in China, where imported fish have been investigated as a potential source of infections. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said colleges that have more than 100 Covid-19 cases may have to switch to remote learning, citing outbreaks at Cornell, Hoftstra and other universities. Arizona, Florida and California reported the fewest new cases in months. Globally, there are over 27 million cases, with nearly 9 lakh deaths

Myanmar kicks off election campaign as cases rise

Myanmar’s general election campaign kicked off on Tuesday ahead of a vote scheduled for Nov. 8 as concerns grow over a rise in Covid-19 infections in one of Southeast Asia’s poorest countries. After months of recording fewer than 10 cases a day, Myanmar’s infections have more than tripled since Aug. 25 to 1,610 as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports. The country reported 191 new cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike in virus infections.

Supporters of Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) ride motorbikes displaying party flags during an election campaign in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

England to ban mass gathering

All social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England, under new limits to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases grow.

At a press conference, the premier will confirm that police will have new powers to disperse and fine any group larger than six people meeting indoors or outdoors from Sept. 14. There will be exceptions for people grouping for work, weddings and funerals, and for organized sports, but parties in pubs and restaurants, and gatherings in public spaces will all be hit by the new limits.

An almost empty Thames Clipper boat sails past the South Bank during the coronavirus pandemic on the River Thames, in central London.

French cases ‘worrisome’

France reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as the pace of laboratory-confirmed cases picked up again after a post-weekend lull. The situation in France is “worrisome,” and hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions will increase in coming days as a result of the pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on France Inter radio on Tuesday. Infections are also rising in Germany and the U.K. following a summer of lax containment.

Men wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, chat in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris

Situation under virus not favourable for election: Japan’s Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner to take over as prime minister next week, said he didn’t think an election should be called in the current coronavirus situation. Speculation over a snap election picked up when support rates for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet leaped after he said he would resign, and Suga emerged as the favorite to succeed him.

Yoshihide Suga

Malaysia bans US, UK citizens

Malaysia banned the citizens of more countries from entering the country as the number of its cases rose by the most since June. The ban, effective Monday, applies to citizens of countries that have more than 150,000 cases, including the U.S., the U.K. and Russia. That’s an expansion of an earlier restriction against India, Indonesia and the Philippines. All foreign tourists have been banned from entry since March.

Drugmakers join to pledge no safety shortcuts

Drugmakers racing to produce Covid-19 vaccines pledged to avoid shortcuts on science as they face pressure to rush a shot to market. In an unusual public letter, the companies agreed to submit the vaccines for clearance only when they’re shown to be safe and effective in large clinical studies. The chief executive officers of nine frontrunners in the push for a coronavirus inoculation signed the pledge: AstraZeneca Plc, BioNTech SE, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.

A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

