Coronavirus global updates March 25: Death toll reaches 18,883 today

Coronavirus latest global updates March 25: The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic reached 18,883 while the total number of positive cases spiked to 421,792 across the world on Wednesday. While Italy has reported the maximum number of deaths at 6,820, 3,160 people have died in China so far followed by Spain at 2,991, Iran at 1,934, France at 1,100, the United Kingdom at 422, the Netherlands at 276 and New York City at 192, according to a report John Hopkins University report.

In respect to the number of positive cases, China is at the top with 81,591 cases followed by Italy at 69,176, the US at 54,893, Spain at 42,058, Germany at 32,991, Iran at 24,811 and France at 22,633 etc.

Track all the latest global updates today (March 25) below:

UN Council meets by videoconference — with a few hiccups

The UN Security Council met for the first time in its history via videoconference on Tuesday due to the coronavirus crisis — but diplomats said the meeting was not without technical difficulties. The ambassadors and deputies all logged in from home, and the media had no access.

“It was a bit improvised. We’re going to keep chipping away at it, but we’ll get there,” one diplomat said on condition of anonymity. “It’s better to work in the bare minimum conditions than not at all,” the source added, regretting that the Council — which is presided over by China this month — was not more active since its last meeting at UN headquarters on March 12.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hoped to reopen the country’s economy by Easter, April 12. With millions of Americans under a lockdown, the National Guard as well as the armed forces were pressed into service in several states such as New York which saw at least 53 deaths and about 5,000 new cases on Tuesday. New York has so far reported more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases and 210 fatalities.

“I want to encourage everyone to keep following our guidelines on social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, hand washing and all the other things that everybody knows they are supposed to be doing. Ultimately, the goal is to ease the guidelines and open things up to very large sections of our country as we near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy,” Trump said.

“I hope we can do this by Easter. I think that would be a great thing for our country and we are all working very hard to make that a reality. We will be meeting a lot of people to see if it can be done,” he said and also hoped the Congress would soon vote on a $2 trillion bill that would deliver direct cash payments to struggling Americans.

First known US child virus death was teen ‘in good health’

The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was a teenager in previously good health, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday. The death of the youth from Lancaster, just north of Los Angeles, was reported hours earlier by public health officials, and comes despite the disease not typically proving severe for juveniles.

“A teenager in good health, succumbed to this virus. To the young people that are out there — this can hit you too. Know that your behavior can save a life, and can take a life. And that life could be yours,” said Garcetti.

Libya sees 1st virus case as more curfews called in

Libya has recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, the UN-backed government announced on Tuesday, stoking concern that an outbreak could overwhelm the war-torn country’s already weakened health care system. As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the Middle East, countries have sought to slow the increase of cases by limiting the movements of hundreds of millions of people. The Arab world’s most populous country, Egypt, as well as Syria, a country ravaged by nine years of war, became the latest countries to impose nightly curfews starting this week.

Greta Thunberg says probably had coronavirus, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop the coronavirus. Swedish Thunberg said on Instagram she had now recovered from symptoms milder than her latest cold, and may not have suspected COVID-19 had it not been for her father, who had travelled with her, developing more severe symptoms.

Bolsonaro slams ‘scorched-earth’ virus quarantines

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Tuesday at what he called “scorched-earth” quarantine policies to contain the coronavirus pandemic, saying they risked wrecking the economy. He condemned the containment measures taken by authorities in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, saying they risked killing people’s jobs in a misguided effort to save lives.

“Some state and local authorities need to abandon the scorched-earth concept: blocking transport, closing businesses and confining people en masse. We need to preserve jobs and families’ livelihoods,” Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by AFP.

Malaysia’s key medical glove factories cutting staff 50% amid virus

Malaysia’s medical glove factories, which make most of the world’s critical hand protection, are operating at half capacity just when they’re most needed, AP reported. Health care workers snap gloves on as the first line of protection against catching COVID-19 from patients, and they’re crucial to protecting patients as well. But medical-grade glove supplies are running low globally, even as more feverish, sweating and coughing patients arrive in hospitals by the day. Malaysia is by far the world’s largest medical glove supplier, producing as many as three out of four gloves on market.

US newspapers urge China not to expel their journalists

The publishers of three major American newspapers have written an open letter asking China to reverse its recent decision to expel many of their correspondents working in the country. The letter posted online on Tuesday referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying the expulsions threaten access to information at a time when it is needed most. It was signed by the publishers of The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

Saudi king to chair G20 video talks on coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic. World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks which the Kremlin said will take place by videoconference. “King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications,” said a statement released by Riyadh early Wednesday.

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales.

8 European spacecraft put in hibernation amid virus lockdown

The European Space Agency has said that it was putting eight of its spacecraft into hibernation as it scaled down operations during the coronavirus outbreak. The agency said on Tuesday it was further reducing the already limited number of staff working on site at its mission control in Darmstadt, Germany. As a result, the instruments and data collection on some space probes were being temporarily stopped.The eight spacecraft were among 21 currently flown from Darmstadt. The agency said one staff member there has tested positive for COVID-19.

Italy new virus infections drop to lowest point in crisis

Italy on Tuesday received more reassuring evidence that its coronavirus infection rate was slowing thanks to a painful lockdown that other nations are starting to apply at great economic cost. Health officials across the ravaged Mediterranean country are poring over every new piece of data to see whether two weeks of bans and closures have made a dent in the crisis. The harshest restrictions are theoretically due to expire on Wednesday evening — although the government is all but certain to extend them in some form for weeks or even months. Italy’s 743 new deaths broke two days of successive declines that had taken the number down to 601 on Monday. It set a world record of 793 fatalities on Saturday.

