Coronavirus Global Updates: Brazil restores detailed COVID-19 data; Limited Apple staff allowed at HQ

Commuters wearing protective masks ride the subway in the Brooklyn borough of New York Commuters wearing protective masks ride the subway in the Brooklyn borough of New York

Coronavirus Global Updates: More than 7.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 4 lakh people have died. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. In the United States, the worst-hit by the infection, the cases continue to rise, albeit at the slow pace, since March. South Asia cases have seen a faster growth rate in the past week, as the region becomes one of the latest pandemic hot spots, news agency Bloomberg reported.

Here’s the latest COVID-19 news from across the globe

A justice in Brazil’s top court ordered the nation’s health ministry to resume the publication of detailed reports on the local coronavirus outbreak amid accusations that President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration was trying to hide numbers. Judge Alexandre de Moraes gave the government 48 hours to return to the format it had used up until June 4, which included both daily increases in virus cases and deaths as well as cumulative figures since the start of the outbreak. The ministry strayed away from that model last week, leading to claims from medical experts that it was trying to cover up numbers.

Brazil has recorded the second-highest number of cases in the world, and the peak of the outbreak is still seen as weeks away.

Health personnel work in a field hospital built inside a gym to treat Health personnel work in a field hospital built inside a gym to treat COVID-19 patients in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Apple tells staff first phase of HQ return starts June 15

Apple Inc. told staff at its main Silicon Valley headquarters that the first phase of a plan to return to the office will begin on June 15, but stressed that most employees won’t go back for several months at least. Phase 1 will be “very limited” and workers will be allowed in the office only on certain days depending on their job. The company also “strongly encouraged” staff to be tested for the coronavirus before returning. Masks will be required at all times in the office.

“Vaccination means freedom from fear. The coronavirus has reminded us of this old truth.” Here’s what world leaders are saying about the development of a coronavirus vaccine. https://t.co/TV4u6jlmkf (Video via @QuickTake) pic.twitter.com/KbdPKBfNym — Bloomberg (@business) June 9, 2020

Zoos, drive-in cinemas to open in UK

Zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas will allowed to open starting June 15, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to restart the economy in time for the summer. The government Tuesday said that non-essential shops, which have been shut since March, can reopen Monday, so long as they can apply social distancing rules. At the same time, it abandoned a plan to let all primary schools reopen completely before the summer break in mid-July.

A man views a mural depicting a nurse wearing scrubs and face mask in the Shoreditch area of east London (Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP) A man views a mural depicting a nurse wearing scrubs and face mask in the Shoreditch area of east London (Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP)

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves -study

Increased use of facemasks could push COVID-19 transmission down to controllable levels for national epidemics and could prevent further waves of the pandemic disease when combined with lockdowns, according to a UK study published Wednesday. The research, led by scientists at the Britain’s Cambridge and Greenwich Universities, suggests lockdowns alone will not stop the resurgence of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but that even homemade masks can dramatically reduce transmission rates if enough people wear them in public.

A mannequin in Bejeweled clothing store wears a mask in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A mannequin in Bejeweled clothing store wears a mask in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Paris Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25

The Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen following the longest shutdown since World War II. The French capital’s second-most visited tourist landmark behind the Louvre Museum will reopen to visitors on June 25 after being closed for three months due to the virus. Visitors will initially only be able to access the tower via the stairs and will have to wear masks.

Explained How fast can coronavirus spread via hospital surfaces A new study has aimed to simulate how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, may spread across surfaces in a hospital. The result: the virus DNA left on a hospital bed rail was found in nearly half of all sites sampled across a ward within 10 hours and persisted for at least five days. The study, by University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), is published as a letter in the Journal of Hospital Infection.

Turkey’s president on Tuesday revealed new plans to ease restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the July 1 reopening of theaters, cinemas and other entertainment centers. In a televised addressed following his first face-to-face meeting with Cabinet members, after almost three months of teleconference meetings, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also announced that marriage registration halls will reopen for large gatherings on June 15 while wedding party halls will resume operations on July 1. The government is also relaxing restrictions that were in place on the movement of the senior citizens and minors, Erdogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus, and Basri Bagci, the new member of Turkey’s Constitutional Court, greet each other during a ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus, and Basri Bagci, the new member of Turkey’s Constitutional Court, greet each other during a ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

IMF board approves $5 bln lifeline for Ukraine amid coronavirus recession

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board approved a $5 billion, 18-month loan deal for Ukraine to help stabilize the country’s economy as it struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. The fund said the approval allows Ukraine to receive an immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion, with the remainder of the funds to be phased in over four reviews during the 18-month period.

