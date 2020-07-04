Coronavirus Global Updates, July 4: WHO says it was alerted of virus by its office, not China; Trump Jr’s girlfriend tests positive

A man smokes as commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus queue up to board a bus at a bus terminal in Beijing, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A man smokes as commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus queue up to board a bus at a bus terminal in Beijing, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has crossed the 11 million mark and now stands at 11,048,509. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded globally has reached over 5.24 lakh (5,24,663), according to data released by Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Saturday updated its official COVID-19 timeline — which tracks the pandemic since its onset in December — to say it was first alerted of the virus by its own office in China and not by China itself, news agency AFP reported. The first cases of the disease, which were orginially diagnosed as pneumonia, were in Wuhan.

A woman wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic watches kayak racers take off from the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) A woman wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic watches kayak racers take off from the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Meanwhile , Brazil registered 42,223 new cases in the past 24 hours, which has brought its tally to over 1.5 million (1,539,081). As per data released by the country’s health ministry, the number of deaths rose by 1,290 to 36,174. Brazil is the second-worst hit country by the pandemic, behind the United States.

The US, in another record surge, reported 57,683 new cases on Friday taking its total to nearly 2.8 million (2,793,453). The country’s death toll stands at 1,29,432. The US cancelled parades and firework displays ahead of its 4th of July celebrations.

Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for COVID-19

A teacher and students wearing hat designed for space keeper, practice A teacher and students wearing hat designed for space keeper, practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at Ban Pa Muad School in Chiang Mai, north of Thailand, Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP/PTI)

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign and the girlfriend of US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, Chief of Staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.”

Guilfoyle tested positive while in South Dakota, right before she was set to attend the US President’s upcoming event at Mount Rushmore, a campaign source told CNN.

A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam July 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Kham) A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam July 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Kham)

Covid cases cross 2 lakh mark in Saudi Arabia, weeks ahead of Hajj pilgrimage

After recording 4,193 new cases on Friday, Saudi Arabia has become the first country in the Gulf to cross the 2,00,000 mark, weeks ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the sacred city of Mecca. The country’s caseload now stands at 2,01,801.

This year’s pilgrimage has been drastically cut back due to the pandemic. While the Hajj usually attracts over 2 million devotees from across the world, this year Saudi Arabia has severely restricted the number of pilgrims who can attend. Only around 1,000 devotees will be allowed to perform the Hajj this year.

As many as 1,802 Covid-related deaths have been reported in the country so far.

Colombia judge bans special Covid restrictions for the elderly

An elderly activist, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, waves the US flag during a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) An elderly activist, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, waves the US flag during a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

A Colombian judge has prohibited the country’s governments from imposing severe restrictions on people aged 70 and older during the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Jazeera reported.

The judge claimed quarantine measures for the elderly were discriminatory as they mandated senior citizens to remain at home and self isolate. The measures were to be imposed till the end of July.

WHO says first virus alert sent by its own office, not China

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its official COVID-19 timeline — which has been tracking the virus since its onset last year — to clarify that it was first alerted about the presence of the virus by its own office in China, and not by China itself.

Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria’s surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2020. (REUTERS) Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria’s surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2020. (REUTERS)

The timeline, which was first published by the global body on April 9, earlier stated that the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission had reported the first case of ‘viral pneumonia’. However, the health body had not specified who had notified it at the time.

The updated chronology claims it was the WHO office in China that notified the municipal body of the pneumonia case, after learning about it in a declaration released on a Wuhan health commission website.

Over 80 workers at a Peru mine test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo a member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center COVID-19 testing team calls in the next patient in line in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) FILE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo a member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center COVID-19 testing team calls in the next patient in line in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Global copper mining company Trevali Mining Corporation has confirmed that as many as 82 of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at its Santander mine in Peru, Reuters reported.

“A total of 82 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests”, the company said in a statement. Earlier in June, the mining firm had announced that 19 workers tested positive during routine testing, following which operations were suspended.

In its official statement released Friday, the company added that while three workers are presently displaying mild symptoms, all other workers are currently asymptomatic.

