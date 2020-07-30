Coronavirus Global Updates, July 30: Brazil reopens international flights to tourists; US records a death every minute

Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, in Glendale, Calif. (AP) Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, in Glendale, Calif. (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed the 17 million-mark to reach 17,029,155 on Thursday, according to the data by John Hopkins University. However, the case tally includes as many as 9,916,230 recoveries, which is almost 30 lakh more than the active cases as of now. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 667,011 people so far.

Since December 2019, when the first cases were identified in China, Covid-19 infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories with several countries including the United States, Brazil, India, Russia continuing to report a record number of daily cases. The US, which is worst-hit by the pandemic, has reported 4,426,935 infections while the second worst-hit country Brazil has 25,52,265 cases.

Here are the top coronavirus news from across the globe:

Russian vaccine to be ready by August 12

The Russian candidate vaccine for novel coronavirus is back in the news again. According to report by Bloomberg, Russia was planning to ‘register’ its novel coronavirus vaccine by August 10-12.

The vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was likely to be approved for public use “within three to seven days of registration by regulators”, said the report. This is the same vaccine that was, earlier this month, reported to have successfully completed human trials.

Brazil reopens international flights to tourists

Brazil on Wednesday reopened international air travel to foreign tourists, which had been banned since March, even as the country’s coronavirus outbreak ranks as the world’s second-worst. Tourists from all countries may travel to Brazil as long as they have health insurance for the duration of their trip, the government said in a decree which did not explain the rationale for the decision.

Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the world’s second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 lives cut short.Brazil is the country worst hit by COVID-19 outside of the United States in both death toll and case count, with more than 2.5 million confirmed cases and 90,134 deaths since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

A government employee disinfects a public school as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Taguatinga neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) A government employee disinfects a public school as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Taguatinga neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world

The United States recorded 1,461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally. US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days.

Pelosi announces mask-wearing need for lawmakers and staff

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that members and staff would be required to wear masks in the House of Representatives during the coronavirus pandemic. Members will be allowed to remove their masks when addressing the chamber, Pelosi said on the House floor.

“The chair expects all members and staff to adhere to this requirement as a sign of respect for the health, safety and well-being of others present in the chamber and surrounding areas,” Pelosi said on the House floor.

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

How and why Hajj 2020 is different

The Hajj pilgrimage – among the five pillars of the Islamic faith – is markedly different this year. After its start on Tuesday, few pilgrims were seen circling the Kaaba while following social distancing, as opposed to lakhs who occupy the place every year.

Because of the pandemic, the number of attending devotees has been drastically scaled down, from an estimated 25 lakh in 2019 to around 1,000 locals and resident foreigners this year. This is the first time since it began ruling Mecca about a century ago that Saudi Arabia has had to stop Muslim pilgrims from entering the country for the annual pilgrimage.

Bolsonaro keeps mum at first event since recovery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday attended his first public event since recovering from COVID-19, though he declined to speak. Brazil’s president is typically last to address at the presidential palace, but Bolsonaro only watched the event recognizing women who work in rural areas around Latin America and left the room once it ended. He wore a mask throughout the event.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, attends the launching ceremony of a rights guarantee program for rural women, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday. (AP) Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, attends the launching ceremony of a rights guarantee program for rural women, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday. (AP)

Japan braces for spike in cases amid domestic travel campaign

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infection after fresh cases exceeded the 1,000 mark for the first time, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry.Tokyo confirmed at least 365 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, commercial broadcaster Fuji Television said. That compares with a record 366 cases on July 23.

UN urges SE Asia to build back better from COVID-19 crisis

The United Nations advised Southeast Asian nations to tackle inequality and green their economies to build a more resilient and inclusive future as they strive to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy report released Thursday said other critical missions for the region’s governments should be bridging the digital divide and upholding human rights and good governance practices.

Masks now required for all of Australian state

Australia’s coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state is making mask wearing compulsory statewide after reporting a new daily high of 723 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Masks have been compulsory in the state capital of Melbourne and a neighboring semi-rural district for the past week. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday that masks or other face coverings will be compulsory for the whole state beginning late Sunday. In addition, residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes beginning late Thursday.

South Korea’s Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug

South Korea’s Celltrion Inc on Thursday said British regulators had given it regulatory approval for a phase I clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment drug. The company will enrol participants for a clinical study in the UK after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Celltrion said in a statement. South Korean regulators on July 17 approved an early stage clinical trial for the drug, making it the country’s first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.

