Coronavirus Global Updates, April 12: US death toll highest in world

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The coronavirus death toll in the US crossed the 20,000-mark, surpassing Italy to become worst affected country in the world. New York City alone reported 6,367 deaths. The grim milestone was reached as President Donald Trump mulled over when the country, which has registered more than half a million infections, might begin to see a return to normality. Public health experts have warned the US death toll could reach 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders, that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors, are lifted when they expire at the end of the month. COVID-19 LIVE updates

The number of infected people around the world crossed 1.7 million, with more than 52,000 people infected in the US, followed by Spain, Italy, and France.

Meanwhile, China on Sunday reported 99 new coronavirus infections, more than double from the Saturday, to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data said. No deaths were reported, leaving China’s total at 3,339.

Venezuela extends nationwide quarantine by 30 days

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the crisis-stricken South American nation. He announced the measure Saturday, the same day the fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus. So far officials say 175 people in Venezuela have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus.

Maduro said that in Venezuela the biggest threat of more infections now comes from thousands of Venezuelan migrants returning across the land border from Colombia, a political foe.

Queen Elizabeth II urges people to maintain social distancing

In a second video message, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stressed the need for the British people to continue to abide with lockdown restrictions over the rest of the Easter weekend. In a two-minute audio broadcast from Windsor Castle, the queen said that by “keeping apart, we keep others safe” and that the coronavirus “will not overcome us.”

Social distancing rules were observed during what is believed to be the queen’s first Easter message. Last Sunday, in a rare special televised address to the nation, the queen evoked wartime memories to reassure people that “We will meet again.”

China reports nearly 100 new cases in one day, highest in recent weeks

China on Sunday reported 99 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a single day in recent weeks, and 63 fresh asymptomatic infections, taking the total number of patients in the country to 82,052, health officials said, amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), as of Saturday, a total of 1,280 imported cases were reported in China. Of the cases, 481 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 799 were being treated with 36 in severe condition.

It said 99 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland, of which 97 were from people returning from abroad.

North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs

North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday.

North Korea continues testing for the virus, with more than 500 people in quarantine, but has no confirmed infections yet, a country representative of the World Health Organization told Reuters this week.

The Korean Central News Agency said the virus had created obstacles to work on the economy, but the North had enforced consistent and compulsory “strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures” to maintain a stable situation.

Montreal WTA tournament put off until 2021

The Montreal WTA tournament, one of the key build-up events ahead of the US Open, has been put off till 2021 because of the coronavirus infection outbreak worldwide. “As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until August 31, the Rogers Cup in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021,” said a WTA statement on Saturday.

“The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority. We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021,” it added.

