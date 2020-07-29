Coronavirus Global Updates, 29 July: Moderna vaccine protected 16 monkeys from covid-19; Trump defends HCQ again

A government employee disinfects a public school as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Taguatinga neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil (AP) A government employee disinfects a public school as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Taguatinga neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: More than 16.67 million people have been infected with the virus, while nearly 6.6 lakh people have died. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

A World Health Organisation official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as “one big wave” and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenza’s tendency to follow seasons. WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases like those in Hong Kong as “waves” as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread. “The virus likes all seasons,” the official said.

Infections have witnessed a surge in many countries across the globe. China reported 101 new cases, up from 68 a day earlier, with 98 of the total from local infections, mostly in Xinjiang. South Korea reported 48 more coronavirus cases.

Some important covid-19 news from across the globe

Donald Trump defends HCQ again

President Donald Trump said the medical community’s widespread warnings against using the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients were politically motivated to damage him. “I think it could have a very positive impact in the early stages,” Trump said Tuesday during a news conference at the White House. “And I don’t think you lose anything by doing it, other than politically it doesn’t seem to be too popular. You know why? Because I recommend it. When I recommend something, they like to say ‘don’t use it.’” Trump has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine even though a number of studies have shown that it is not an effective treatment for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended for sharing misinformation about Covid-19. The president’s eldest son posted a video of people touting the drug hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration last month revoked emergency-use authorization for the anti-malaria drug as a Covid-19 treatment after determining it may have deadly side effects. The World Health Organization also said it would discontinue its own tests of hydroxychloroquine.

Moderna vaccine protects 16 monkeys from coronavirus; 30,000 humans await

Moderna Inc.’s vaccine candidate against Covid-19 protected against the virus in a trial that inoculated 16 monkeys, an encouraging step on the path to a defense for humans against the pandemic. Two injections of the vaccine protected against heavy exposure to the virus at two different levels of dosage, Moderna said in findings published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The primates didn’t show any sign of creating enhanced disease, a problem that has occasionally been associated with vaccines.

Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report.

The company is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report.

Sydney declared virus hotspot by state

Queensland will close its borders to all visitors from Sydney from Saturday, after declaring Australia’s most-populous city a coronavirus hotspot. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision on Wednesday came after two 19-year-old women tested positive for Covid-19 following their return to Queensland from visits to Melbourne, the center of Australia’s resurgence in the pandemic, and Sydney. The pair had failed to isolate for 14 days as required on their return.

Members of the Australian Defence Force gather information and conduct temperature checks at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne. (Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg) Members of the Australian Defence Force gather information and conduct temperature checks at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne. (Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)

British PM Johnson says `duty’ to protect UK from virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is the government’s “duty” to protect the U.K. from a second coronavirus spike as he defended the decision to recommend against all but essential travel to Spain. He says the government must “take swift and decisive action” where it thinks risks are “starting to bubble up again.” He adds: “Let’s be absolutely clear about what’s happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I’m afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic.” The decision to toughen the travel advice for Spain has prompted widespread dismay among some British. Spain is traditionally the most popular summer holiday destination.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna, enters late stage clinical trials

Messages thanking key workers and Union Jack design banners hang over Oxford Street in London (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg) Messages thanking key workers and Union Jack design banners hang over Oxford Street in London (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

Air travel expected to not recover before 2024

Global air travel is recovering more slowly than expected and it will take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, the trade association for the airline industry said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association pushed back its prediction by one year due to the slow containment of the outbreak in the U.S. and developing countries. The industry is seeing a rebound from the depths of the shutdowns in April, but the bad news is that any increase “is barely visible,” IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said during an online briefing for journalists.

A family is revealing the heartbreaking reality of coronavirus, sharing the moment a loving husband, 90, said goodbye to his wife before she succumbed to the virus. https://t.co/OmP9Kuixi3 pic.twitter.com/G1x1e6YtvW — People (@people) July 28, 2020

Coronavirus Explained Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna

Uttar Pradesh now tests more than other states

Simply Put: In market high, some fears Click here for more

Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the disease’s spread take effect on Wednesday.The new regulations ban gatherings of more than two people, close dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak.The government has also tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea and aircrew members, effective on Wednesday.”We are on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly,” Lam said in a statement late on Tuesday.

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a downtown street in Hong Kong (AP) People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a downtown street in Hong Kong (AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd