Coronavirus Global Updates, 25 June: WHO says cases will touch 10 million within a week; world’s biggest marathon cancelled

Neighbors walk past a mural in honor of health workers who assist COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals painted by 26 years-old urban artist Kevin Perez, near La Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City (AP) Neighbors walk past a mural in honor of health workers who assist COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals painted by 26 years-old urban artist Kevin Perez, near La Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: With 9.4 million infections, the World Health Organization said the pandemic in many countries has not yet peaked and that it was “still intense,” especially in America. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom has said he expects the number of coronavirus cases around the world to reach 10 million next week. “This is a sober reminder that as we continue Research and Development into vaccines, we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress the infection,” he said.

There are signs that the situation is worsening in the United States, wiping out two months of progress in controlling the infection. The United States recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, and Oklahoma. Some of them also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

UK must prepare for second wave: Doctors

In a letter published in the British Medical Journal, doctors including the presidents of the Royal College of Surgeons and the Royal College of Physicians warned that local flare-ups are likely and a second wave is a real risk. Preparing for that possibility is now urgent, as is a review of national preparedness, they said.

Workers of the San Nicolas Tolentino crematorium drag coffins of COVID-19 victims in Mexico (AP) Workers of the San Nicolas Tolentino crematorium drag coffins of COVID-19 victims in Mexico (AP)

Qantas to cut 6,000 jobs

Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to raise as much as A$1.9 billion ($1.3 billion) and cut at least 6,000 jobs as the pandemic that’s halted international travel shows no sign of easing.

The Australian airline will also ground about 100 aircraft for around 12 months, it said in a statement Thursday. The job cuts represent about 20% of the workforce. Qantas this month canceled most international flights until late October after the government said Australia’s borders are likely to remain closed until next year.

Empty seats on an airplane (Getty images) Empty seats on an airplane (Getty images)

Apple to close stores in Houston

Apple has decided to re-close seven of its recently reopened stores in the Houston area because of COVID-19 problems in Texas. The resurgence of the disease prompted Apple to backtrack and close the Houston area stores on Wednesday afternoon. The move comes just days after Apple re-closed 11 other stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina because of escalating cases in those states. Apple closed all of its US stores in March before it gradually started to re-open some last month in an effort to allow shoppers to check iPhones and other products without exposing themselves and company employees to an elevated risk of becoming infected.

South Africa reports record rise

South Africa reported a record 5,688 new cases, bringing its total to 111,796, data released Wednesday by the Health Ministry showed. That marks the most in Africa and a fifth consecutive day that new cases surpassed 4,000. The number of people who died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa rose by more than 100 for a second day, bringing the total tally to 2,205.

Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir wait to be tested for Covid-19 at a clinic in the Moutse Valley, 160 kms (100 miles) north east of Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP) Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir wait to be tested for Covid-19 at a clinic in the Moutse Valley, 160 kms (100 miles) north east of Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP)

NYC Marathon canceled

The TCS New York City Marathon, the world’s biggest, has been canceled due to the coronarvirus, its organizers said. The 26.2-mile (42 kilometer) race, which would have celebrated its 50th anniversary in November, attracts more than 50,000 runners and about 1 million spectators. It is one of the city’s biggest events of the year and major boost for businesses.

This file photo shows runners on the upper level of the Verrazano Bridge at the start of the 36th New York City Marathon. (AP) This file photo shows runners on the upper level of the Verrazano Bridge at the start of the 36th New York City Marathon. (AP)

California Disneyland delays reopening as virus cases surge

Walt Disney Co said the reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives approval from state officials, as the state is hit by a huge spike in new coronavirus cases. Disney had originally planned to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on July 17. “California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4,” Disney said in a statement on Wednesday. California witnessed its largest ever spike in confirmed new cases on Tuesday, with an additional 7,149 infections taking the state total to 190,222.

People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City (AP) People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City (AP)

Virus concerns prompt Democrats to hold largely virtual nominating convention

Democrats will hold a largely virtual convention in August to nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, the party said on Wednesday, with Biden giving his acceptance speech in person in Milwaukee, but state delegations staying home. The decision comes as novel coronavirus cases are spiking in several states nationwide, including California, Florida and Texas, further upending the 2020 presidential race. Republicans, in contrast, plan to hold a largely in-person event in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, intending to have President Donald Trump accept his nomination on Aug. 27 before thousands in an indoor arena.

Australia sees a spike

Australia has posted its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in two months, heightening concerns the nation may be entering a second wave of infections that could jeopardize a further easing of lockdown restrictions. Victoria state recorded 33 cases overnight, while neighboring New South Wales added 4. Even with most of the other states and territories largely containing community transmission, the tally is the highest daily total since 41 on April 19. Over 7,550 cases have been reported in the continent

In this file photo a woman carries shopping bags as she leaves a grocery store in New York. (AP) In this file photo a woman carries shopping bags as she leaves a grocery store in New York. (AP)

