Coronavirus Global Updates, July 25: US bars foreign students if courses are online; Vietnam records first local case since April

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 15.7 million (15,736,499) people have been infected, and 638,577 have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 8,986,470 (over 8.9 million) recoveries have been reported so far.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Almost half of the total number of global cases have emerged from three countries — the United States, Brazil and India.

Meanwhile, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said regulators that normally work within their own countries or regions will likely harmonise efforts on potential COVID-19 vaccines to speed up their approvals once they become available. She also said testing vaccines for safety and efficacy – a process that usually takes years – could be accelerated to just six months in the midst of the pandemic, if regulators were satisfied with data. However, she warned that safety was paramount in the process.

Here are some of the top global stories today:

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs. Trump has faced criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He had previously proposed most of the changes made by the executive orders he signed on Friday, but this is the first time they have been signed into executive orders.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

The US reported at least 73,363 new infections on Friday taking its tally to 4.13 million. At least 1,019 fatalities due to COVID-19 were confirmed on the same day, following 1,140 on Thursday, 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. The numbers have been driven in large part by a surge in infections in Arizona, California, Florida, Texas and California.

New foreign students can’t enter if courses are online: US Govt

The Trump administration Friday announced that new foreign students will be barred from entering the United States if they plan to take classes that are entirely online.

In a memo to college officials, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said new students who were not already enrolled as of March 9 will “likely not be able to obtain” visas if they intend to take courses entirely online.

The announcement affects students hoping to enroll at universities that will provide classes entirely online as a result of the pandemic.

Vietnam back on coronavirus alert after first local infection in 3 months

Vietnam was back on high alert for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after medical officials in the central city of Danang detected its first locally transmitted case in three months. Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing programme, the Southeast Asian country has kept its virus total to an impressively low 415 cases and had reported no locally transmitted infections for 100 days. Vietnam has reported no deaths from the virus.

On Friday, the health ministry said a 57-year-old man from Danang, a tourist hot spot, had tested positive, prompting the isolation of 50 people he came in contact with. The ministry said 103 people connected to the patient were tested for the virus, but all their tests were found negative. The government said on Saturday a new test had confirmed the man’s infection, bringing the total number of cases in Vietnam to 416.

Beijing partly reopens movie theatres as cases decline

With social distancing rules in place, Beijing partially reopened movie theatres Friday. The city’s theatres mandated advanced bookings, capped capacity at 30 per cent and banned eating and drinking during the show. Ahead of the movie, temperature checks were conducted, and moviegoers were asked for their travel record.

Cinemas have been closed for around six months but began reopening this week in major cities throughout the country.

China reported 21 new virus cases on Friday, six of them imported, with the rest in the Xinjiang region and Jilin province. Beijing has gone more than two weeks without any cases of local transmission, spurring authorities to lift many restrictions on activities.

Pakistan reports 1,487 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,886 on Saturday. A total of 236,596 people have recovered from the disease, which 5,787 people have died, including 24 patients during the period.

Of the total infections, 116,800 were in detected in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,071 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,821 in Islamabad, 11,550 in Balochistan, 2,012 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,942 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Galleries shut by COVID-19, Brazil has a drive-thru art show

With galleries and museums shuttered due to the pandemic, a Brazilian art gallery owner decided to adapt the culture of drive-in movies to the visual arts, and inaugurated a drive-thru exhibition in Sao Paulo.

“DriveThru.Art” displays art works on 18 panels measuring 10 meters (33 feet) wide by 5 meters (16 1/2 feet) high by different artists in a huge shed that once housed a metallurgical business.

Viewers can visit only inside a car. The cost is 40 reais ($8) per car, with up to four people. For those who do not have a car, the exhibition offers one that can accommodate up to three people, for the same price. Tickets can be obtained on a website and the ticket provides information on the art works, which will be on exhibit through Aug. 9. The show is open 1-9 pm every day but Monday and Tuesday.

