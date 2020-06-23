Coronavirus Global Updates, 23 June: Cases top 9 million; UK to announce lockdown guidelines today

Relatives and funeral workers carry the remains of a person into a hearse at the San Juan de Dios hospital in Santiago, Chile (AP) Relatives and funeral workers carry the remains of a person into a hearse at the San Juan de Dios hospital in Santiago, Chile (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: There are over 9 million COVID infections worldwide, and 4.71 lakh deaths have been reported so far. In the United States — which has the maximum number of infections across the globe — alarming surge was recorded across the South and West, raising fears that the hard-won progress against the virus is slipping away because of resistance among many Americans to wearing masks and keeping their distance from others. Florida’s new infections rose to another high and Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the contagion was accelerating at “an unacceptable rate.”

Over the weekend, the virus seemed to be everywhere at once: Several campaign staff members who helped set up President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tested positive, as did 23 Clemson University football players in South Carolina. At least 30 members of the Louisiana State University team were isolated after becoming infected or coming into contact with someone who was. Meatpacking plants were also hit with outbreaks. Meanwhile, New York City, once the most lethal hot spot in the US, lifted more of its restrictions, moving a big step closer to normal.

Tokyo’s Disneyland set to reopen

Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, is in the final stages of reopening the parks July 1, the Nikkei reported, without attributing the information. Oriental Land is considering limiting the number of visitors to some 15,000 per day for now, reservations will be required, masks will be required and guests will be subject to body temperature checks before entry, Nikkei said.

Seats will also be reduced for certain attractions as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, it said. A reopening would follow that of Hong Kong Disneyland last week.

People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City (AP) People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City (AP)

Outbreak moving towards a peak: WHO

The record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus’ global activity, the World Health Organization said. Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, said the outbreak is “definitely accelerating” in the U.S. and a number of other countries, dismissing the notion that the record-breaking daily levels of new cases simply reflect more testing. He noted that numerous countries have seen marked increases in hospital admissions and deaths. “The epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries,“ he warned.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, dines in an outdoor booth with wife Chirlane McCray, right, and restaurant owner Melba Wilson at Melba’s in Harlem as the city reopens (AP) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, dines in an outdoor booth with wife Chirlane McCray, right, and restaurant owner Melba Wilson at Melba’s in Harlem as the city reopens (AP)

UK museums, cinemas next in line as Johnson eases curbs

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the latest stage in lifting the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday in a move expected to give the green light for cinemas and museums in England to open their doors from July 4. Alongside an announcement on whether to halve the minimum “social distance” between people to one meter, Johnson will unveil plans to help the arts and culture sectors recover from restrictions imposed in March.

Customers queue outside a retail shop in front of a closed shop restrictions on non-essential retailers were lifted in London (AP) Customers queue outside a retail shop in front of a closed shop restrictions on non-essential retailers were lifted in London (AP)

WHO warns countries against politicising pandemic

Amid the global surge, the head of WHO warned that world leaders must not politicize the outbreak but unite to fight it. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from President Donald Trump, said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit that it took over three months for the world to see 1 million confirmed infections, but just eight days to see the most recent 1 million cases. Tedros did not mention Trump by name but warned: “The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself; it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership.” He added, “We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world.”

Many small businesses are struggling to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, with black-owned businesses being hit especially hard. CNN’s @Phil_Mattingly reports. https://t.co/cwPutDoSij pic.twitter.com/CVAxhvKB8I — CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2020

Beijing sees a rise in cases

The Chinese capital reported 13 additional local coronavirus infections June 22, up from nine the day before, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission. The number of cases in the city’s fresh outbreak has now reached 249.

Trump says tests make US ‘look bad,’ are right to do

President Donald Trump said coronavirus testing makes the U.S. “look bad” but that they’re the right thing to do, and that he was mostly joking on Saturday when he said at a rally that he had asked his administration to slow down the diagnostics.

The remark, he said in an interview with Monday with the Christian Broadcasting Network, was “semi-tongue in cheek.” “I say it all the time. It’s unfair,” he said, repeating a false assertion that the U.S. “would have far fewer cases” if it conducted less testing.

“I tell my people it’s a double-edged sword,” he said. He said he would not try to order testing slowed down but added, “we do so much more than other countries, it makes us, in a way, look bad — but actually, we’re doing the right thing.”

Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tulsa on June 20. Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tulsa on June 20.

