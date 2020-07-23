Coronavirus Global Updates, 23 July: WHO says no vaccine before 2021; Trump OK with son going to school

A man walks past a mural that pays tribute to health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto (AP) A man walks past a mural that pays tribute to health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The coronavirus pandemic, which first began in China, has now infected over 15 million people and killed over 6.2 lakh people. The three worst-hit countries—the US, Brazil, and India— account for nearly half of all confirmed cases globally and more than 40 per cent of fatalities.

Global cases are now growing by more than 1 million a week, and the United States continue to see a record number of cases. Governments across the Asia Pacific region are struggling to contain a fresh wave of infections, with cities from Hong Kong to Tokyo reporting a surge in recent days.

US records over 1,000 new coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row

US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row on Wednesday, including a record one-day rise in fatalities in Alabama, California, Nevada and Texas, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has not seen back-to-back days with over 1,100 lives lost since late May. Weeks after cases began to surge, 23 states are now seeing fatalities also rise, according to a Reuters analysis of deaths for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks. Deaths rose by 1,101 on Wednesday to a total of over 143,000 after climbing 1,141 on Tuesday. Total cases are nearing 4 million. The states with the most deaths on Wednesday were Texas at 197, California at 159, Florida at 140 and Ohio at 106.

Don’t expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO

Researchers are making “good progress” in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday. WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus’s spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels. “Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated,” he told a public event on social media.

People line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles (AP) People line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles (AP)

World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to U.N. in September

World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States—like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un—to participate. The annual high-level meeting had been shaping up to be a week-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements due to likely travel issues.

Asian-Americans are facing a surge of harassment linked to fears about the #coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/i9ZEamKuaT — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 23, 2020

Trump says he is comfortable having his son and grandchildren back in schools

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Trump’s push for schools to reopen comes even as cases of the deadly disease skyrocket across the country, including in states critical to his re-election in November such as Florida and Texas. The president, a Republican, has threatened to withhold federal funding if schools do not reopen. He said he was fine with the children in his family returning to school buildings. “I am comfortable with that,” he said.

President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during a news conference at the White House (AP/File) President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during a news conference at the White House (AP/File)

Brazil, Argentina hit coronavirus records as Latin America exceeds 4 million cases

Brazil and Argentina registered daily records for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases in Latin America past 4 million and underlining the difficulty the region faces in controlling the pandemic. Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths. That brought the total number of cases in Latin America’s largest nation to 2,227,514, while deaths rose to 82,771. Neighboring Argentina posted a daily record of 5,782 confirmed cases, the vast majority of them in and around the capital, Buenos Aires, taking the total number infected in the country to 141,900.

Hairdressers wear face shields and masks for protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic while attending clients in Brazil (AP) Hairdressers wear face shields and masks for protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic while attending clients in Brazil (AP)

Australia reports highest coronavirus deaths in 3 months, infections climb

Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months on Thursday as new infections continued to climb in its second most populous state. Victoria state said it had confirmed another 403 infections, while five people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours. The fatalities, including a man in his 50s, mark the country’s biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths since late April. “This demonstrates the growing toll this terrible virus is taking on our community,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters in the state capital, Melbourne. With authorities unable to bring new infections below triple digits, residents in Melbourne and most of the state are now required to wear masks outside of their homes. Nationally, Australia has recorded about 13,000 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 128.

Members of the Australian Defence Force gather information and conduct temperature checks at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne (Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg) Members of the Australian Defence Force gather information and conduct temperature checks at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne (Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)

* South Korea slides into recession

* Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in Xinjiang

* UN report suggests temporary basic income to help world’s poorest amid pandemic

* Brazil president still tests positive for virus

* Ukrainian authorities are extending coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 31

* Study: Nearly half of Spaniards gained weight during lockdown

