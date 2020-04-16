Coronavirus global updates, 16 April: Positive cases exceed 2 million worldwide, US records nearly 31,000 deaths

Medical personnel check people inside their cars to find out if they have symptoms of COVID-19 in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Medical personnel check people inside their cars to find out if they have symptoms of COVID-19 in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide passed 2 million on Thursday, with more than 1,30,000 deaths since the outbreak began. The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States approached 31,000, the highest so far. This is followed by Italy (21,067) and Spain (18.056). The total number of infections is also highest in the US at 608,458 – an increase of 26,385 cases from its previous count, followed by Spain (173,060), Italy (162,488), Germany (132,210) and France (131,361).

Meanwhile, on late Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization said it regretted the US decision to halt funding. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the US has been “a longstanding and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so.” Tedros saID WHO remained committed to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and it would work with its partners to ensure that any funding shortfall could be met.

Here’s all the global news that you should know:

Trump calls latest data on COVID-19 in US ‘encouraging’

President Donald Trump says data indicates the US is “past the peak” of the COVID-19 epidemic, clearing the way for his plans to roll out guidelines to begin to “reopen” the country. Speaking during his daily press briefing, Trump called the latest data “encouraging,” saying they have “put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.” Trump said those guidelines will be unveiled Thursday at the White House. The guidelines are expected to clear the way for an easing of social distancing guidelines in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places. The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.

A few of them have began cautiously preparing Americans for a post-virus life that would likely include public face coverings as the “new normal.”The governors of Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania each issued orders or recommendations that residents wear face masks as they emerge from isolation in the coming weeks.

France reports decrease in number of COVID-19 patients

For the first time since the virus outbreak began in the country, France reported a decrease in numbers of COVID-19 patients at hospitals. National health agency chief Jerome Salomon says there were about 500 fewer people infected with the virus at hospitals than the day before. Numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units dropped for the seventh straight day, he added.

The overall death toll from the disease in France has risen to 17,167, including 10,643 at hospitals and 6,524 in nursing homes. Salomon urged the French to keep enforcing strict confinement rules with the lockdown in the country extended to May 11. “We must remain vigilant,” he said.

Around 3,000 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in China

China, the first country hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is cautiously beginning to get back to business, but it’s not easy with many millions of workers wary of spending much or even going out. Factories and shops nationwide shut down as the illness expanded beyond central China. Millions of families were told to stay home under unprecedented lockdown restrictions that have been copied by the United States, Europe and India.

The worst of the outbreak, which China says has killed 3,342 of the 82,341 people testing positive there as of Thursday, may have passed. But the trauma inflicted on Chinese lives and the economy is likely to linger for much longer. The country reported 46 new virus cases on Thursday, 34 of them brought from outside the country, but no new deaths from the outbreak. Around 3,000 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 or under isolation and monitoring for showing signs of the illness or testing positive but not displaying symptoms.

Singapore witnesses third straight day of sharp daily spikes

In Singapore, 447 new coronavirus cases were recorded, it’s third straight day of sharp daily spikes, to raise its tally to 3,699. The number of infections has jumped by 1,167 since Monday, mostly linked to crowded dormitories that house foreign workers from Bangladesh, India and other poorer Asian countries.

Despite successfully managing the first wave of infections, Singapore has overlooked this vast population of foreign workers who live in dormitories that typically house up to 20 men in a room with shared kitchen, toilets and other facilities. Tens of thousands of workers have been quarantined in their dormitories, while some were moved to alternative sites to reduce crowding. The health ministry said in a statement late Wednesday that the significant rise in cases among foreign workers, that now account for about half of total infections, were expected partly due to ongoing tests at the dormitories. About a fifth of total cases were detected in one single dormitory.

The city-state of nearly six million people has imposed a partial lockdown until May 4, and made it mandatory for people to wear masks outside of their homes to curb the virus transmission. Ten people have died so far from the virus.

Canada’s lockdown to last ‘many more weeks’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s lockdown will last “many more weeks” and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could see another peak in coronavirus cases. Trudeau says Canada is still “a number of weeks away” from being able to start to reopen and urged Canadians to be patient. He says once there is some reopening there is going to be a need for rapid testing on a wide scale and extensive contact tracing for those who test positive. He says once Canada is past the first wave government needs to have the capacity to stamp out any future outbreaks. His remarks are his strongest yet against loosening economic restrictions too soon. Canada has more than 27,557 confirmed cases including 954 deaths.

