Coronavirus Global Updates, 14 July: As cases top 13 million, WHO says no return to normal for ‘foreseeable future’

A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask passes the Fortnum & Mason Plc store in London, U.K A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask passes the Fortnum & Mason Plc store in London, U.K

Coronavirus Global Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 13 million worldwide and resulted in 5.72 lakh deaths so far. While Hong Kong tightened restrictions to contain a resurgence in virus cases, Queensland imposed compulsory quarantine for anyone entering the Australian state from “hotspots” in neighboring New South Wales. Hong Kong also introduced a fine of $645 for anyone refusing to wear a mask on public transport in a fresh bid to prevent the resurgent coronavirus from spiraling out of control. New York City will redouble efforts to educate young people about the importance of wearing masks and keeping socially distant after an increase in cases among those ages 20 to 29. And Japan’s government said a new state of emergency is possible if infections increase further.



Here’s all the important COVID-19 news from across the globe

Pandemic worsening, things won’t return to ‘old normal’ for some time: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things won’t return to “the old normal” for some time. At a press briefing Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.” Tedros said that while numerous countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have brought outbreaks under control, too many others are seeing virus trends move in the wrong direction. Tedros also chastised political leaders for mixed messages about outbreaks that damage trust, without referring to any politicians by name. Tedros called for countries to adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb the soaring caseloads in many countries, noting that about half of all the new cases are now coming from the Americas. Without applying basic outbreak-control methods, “there is only one way this pandemic is going to go,” WHO chief Tedros cautioned. “It’s going to get worse and worse and worse,” he said.

READ | Experts Explain: The case for using HCQ

A doctor collects a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 testing site in Kashima. A doctor collects a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 testing site in Kashima.

Japan medical workers, elderly to get vaccine first: Report

Japan will start to draft guidelines determining who will receive priority in being vaccinated for coronavirus when a treatment becomes available, Jiji reported, without attribution. Prioritizing elderly people, those with pre-existing conditions and medical workers are among suggestions being considered with local government to pay for vaccine costs, Jiji said.

LA defies Trump to start academic year with online classes

Los Angeles, home to America’s second-largest school district, and San Diego said they will start the academic year with online classes amid the resurgent coronavirus. “The health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise,” Austin Beutner, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said in a statement. “Last week was the worst yet in the Los Angeles area.” The districts’ decisions come after just one day after America’s top education official downplayed the risk of reopening schools in the fall — a top priority for President Donald Trump.

This little girl has reached her breaking point over how coronavirus has affected her life. pic.twitter.com/jdi16p2nG1 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 13, 2020

US has biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world: Trump

The United States has the biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world, better than big countries like Russia, China, India and Brazil, President Donald Trump said on Monday, asserting that America has “just about the lowest mortality rate” due to the disease in the world. “We have one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere,” Trump said at a White House roundtable. More than 34 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and over 1,37,000 have died due to the disease, both of which are the largest numbers among all the countries. The huge number of positive cases, the president said, is due to the massive testing efforts undertaken by his administration, more extensive than any other country.

In this file photo, people sit outdoors waiting for a service to begin while following In this file photo, people sit outdoors waiting for a service to begin while following social distancing guidelines at the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, California (AP)

California shuts indoor dining

California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all inside dining, wineries, movie theaters and other indoor entertainment closed to control the spread of Covid-19. Bars and breweries statewide must close all indoor and outdoor operations, while fitness centers, worship services, protests and salons must shut in counties that have been on a monitoring list for three straight days. Those counties include Sacramento, Santa Barbara, San Benito and San Diego.

Masks to be mandatory in London shops

Face coverings will be compulsory in all shops in England from July 24 as part of attempts to stop the spread of coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce Tuesday. “There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus,” Johnson’s office said in a statement. “The Prime Minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24.”

Why Russian Covid-19 vaccine still has miles to go

Boris Johnson wears a mask during his visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust on July 13. Boris Johnson wears a mask during his visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust on July 13.

Meanwhile, Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said on Tuesday. With COVID-19 more likely to spread in winter as people spend more time together in enclosed spaces, a second wave of the pandemic “could be more serious than the one we’ve just been through,” said Stephen Holgate, a professor and co-lead author of a report by Britain’s Academy of Medical Sciences (AMS).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd