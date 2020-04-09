Coronavirus Global Updates, 09 April: China seeks to contain ‘silent carriers’; New York hits new peak

Doctors conduct a health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing (SIBISO) in Mexico City (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Doctors conduct a health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing (SIBISO) in Mexico City (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The confirmed number of Covid-19 cases globally are nearing 1.5 million, while the death toll has crossed 88,000. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Even as the number of deaths rises, most governments are reporting an apparent slowdown in confirmed cases.

The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. With this, America is now at 431,838 infections followed by Spain (148,220), Italy (139,422), France (113,982), Germany (113,296 ) and China (82,809). With 17,669 deaths, Italy is still at the top, followed by Spain (14,792), France (10,869) and United Kingdom (7,097). As many as 88,444 people have died and over 1.5 million positive cases (1,514,866) have been reported so far.

New York sees biggest one-day death tally

New York, the hardest-hit state in America, reported 779 deaths – its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Wednesday. “Every number is a face, ” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ordered flags flown at half-staff across New York in memory of the victims. “This virus attacked the vulnerable and attacked the weak, and it’s our job as a society to protect the vulnerable.”

Medical personnel transport a body from a refrigerated container at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Medical personnel transport a body from a refrigerated container at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

US President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the US economy with a “big bang” but that the death toll from the coronavirus needs to be on the downslope before that can happen. While he did not give a timeframe on when he would like to reopen the economy, but his chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday it was possible this could happen in four to eight weeks.

The United States deaths due to coronavirus topped 14,700, the second-highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally. New York state accounts for over a third of the US total. “We are in the midst of a week of heartache,” Vice President Mike Pence said. He also said that it’s not the time for retribution against China over the infection. He also said that Philadelphia is emerging as a potential hotspot for the coronavirus and urged its residents to heed social distancing guidelines.

China seeks to contain ‘silent carriers’ of coronavirus

China released new measures on Wednesday to try and prevent asymptomatic “silent carriers” of coronavirus from causing a second wave of infections, as the country reported another modest rise in new confirmed cases. Under the regulations, medical institutions must report the detection of asymptomatic cases within two hours of their discovery. Local governments must then identify all known close contacts of the case within 24 hours.

Wuhan: A medical worker from China’s Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan (AP) Wuhan: A medical worker from China’s Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan (AP)

Asymptomatic patients will be quarantined collectively for 14 days and will be counted as confirmed cases if they start to show symptoms. People who have had close contact with them must also be quarantined for two weeks. The heightened sense of caution came as restrictions on the outbound movement of people from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, were lifted on Wednesday after a virtual lockdown of more than two months.

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP) FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP)

In response to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the agency, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity and a halt to “politicisation” of the global health crisis, specifically urging China and the United States to show “honest leadership”. Tedros, a former foreign minister of Ethiopia, rejected Trump’s suggestion that the WHO was “China-centric”, saying: “We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind.” “We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave,” he added.

Tedros also rejected “racist slurs” against him, which he said had originated in Taiwan, and disclosed that he had also received a death threat during the crisis.

UK’s Johnson ‘improving’ as he fights COVID-19 in intensive care

A police officer stands outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened (AP) A police officer stands outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened (AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving and he is able to sit up in bed and engage with clinical staff, said finance minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was transferred to intensive care on Monday. The 55-year-old British leader, who tested positive for the new coronavirus nearly two weeks ago, has received oxygen support but has not been put on a ventilator.

France to extend lockdown as virus deaths soar in Europe, US

In France, one of the hardest-hit nations in Europe with more than 10,000 deaths, the government is mulling extending the lockdown, news agency AFP reported. President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation next week to explain the path forward. The confinement order issued on March 17 “will be extended” beyond the current deadline of April 15, an official close to Macron told AFP.

Other stories from across the globe

Both President Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the raw materials for anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug. First case of coronavirus among the Yanomami people on the country’s largest reservation for indigenous tribes was also reported.

thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the raw materials for anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug. First case of coronavirus among the Yanomami people on the country’s largest reservation for indigenous tribes was also reported. Forty-two of the 76 all-male Thailand Muslim pilgrims returning from a trip to a mass religious meeting organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Indonesia have tested positive.

President Vladimir Putin likened Russia’s fight against the coronavirus to its battles against medieval invaders and said the next few weeks would be decisive.

South Korea says it has reported 39 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, in a continued slowdown of the virus outbreak in the Asian country. But, the 39 new cases are the smallest daily jump since Feb. 20. South Korea recorded 47 and 53 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Janet Rollins, looks for a loaf of bread at Goodson’s Supermarket in Oceana, W.Va., Wednesday (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP) Janet Rollins, looks for a loaf of bread at Goodson’s Supermarket in Oceana, W.Va., Wednesday (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head on Wednesday said essential workers who are asymptomatic after exposure to a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case can return to work, but should wear face masks and take other precautions.

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 and Ethiopia has also declared a state of emergency

Cats can become infected with the new coronavirus but dogs appear not to be vulnerable, according to a study published on Wednesday, prompting the WHO to say it will take a closer look at transmission of the virus between humans and pets. Dogs, chickens, pigs and ducks are not likely to catch the virus, however, the researchers found.

The fallout of the pandemic can wreak havoc on economies around the world could push around half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam said. Calling it a “deeper economic crisis than 2008,” the report said the global poverty could increase for the first time since 1990, adding that this could throw some countries back to poverty levels last seen some three decades ago.

A man takes photos as the Cristo Rey brotherhood members hang a banner of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary at the Candelaria church in Guatemala City (AP) A man takes photos as the Cristo Rey brotherhood members hang a banner of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary at the Candelaria church in Guatemala City (AP)

Following strict guidelines, Palmcroft Elementary School worker Mary Roman, wearing a mask and gloves, hands a lunch to the occupants of a van using a long pole in the parking lot of the school in Arizona (AP) Following strict guidelines, Palmcroft Elementary School worker Mary Roman, wearing a mask and gloves, hands a lunch to the occupants of a van using a long pole in the parking lot of the school in Arizona (AP)

