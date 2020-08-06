Coronavirus Global Updates, 06 August: Big events won’t be back soon, says WHO; Facebook, Twitter block Trump comments on children

A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown in Australia (AP) A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown in Australia (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: With over 18.8 million lakh cases across the globe, vaccine trials are being fast-tracked across the world. Johnson & Johnson will supply 100 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine to the US. The UK has agreed to invest $18 million in a Scottish vaccine-manufacturing plant, while Moderna Inc. said it has received $400 million of deposits for its potential Covid-19 shot. Meanwhile, there are over 7 lakh casualties and 11 million recoveries.

Important covid-19 news from across the globe

No need of an emergency now: Japan PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the current Covid-19 spread doesn’t call for an emergency declaration at this point and his government will take steps to avoid strains on the health-care system. Abe told a news conference in Hiroshima that he wants those who travel for the Obon period, that starts next week, to take thorough precautions so that the elderly are not infected.

L.A. threatens to punish party-throwers by cutting off power

Los Angeles has a new tool to dissuade large parties that double as virus super-spreader events: shutting off offending properties’ electricity and water. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has authorized the city to cut water and power in “egregious cases” of houses, businesses and other venues hosting large gatherings, effective Friday night. The order follows a gathering this week that reportedly attracted hundreds of people at a mansion on Mulholland Drive and ended in gunfire. The event and others have raised concern that infections will accelerate in the epicenter of California’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The number of deaths resulting from Covid-19 has topped 7 lakh The number of deaths resulting from Covid-19 has topped 7 lakh

CDC warns against drinking hand sanitisers

A rash of poisonings and four deaths in May and June were tied to drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol in Arizona and New Mexico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The incidents happened after President Donald Trump mused on ingesting disinfectants to treat the novel coronavirus. The agency detailed 15 cases of methanol poisoning in its weekly report, including four patients who remain hospitalized and three who were released with permanent visual impairment. Just four of the 15 fully recovered, the agency said Wednesday. The CDC’s report focused on products that contain methanol, which isn’t considered an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer because of its risks.

Kim Jong Un orders special aid for Kaesong city reeling under lockdown

North Korea’s Kaesong city, which is completely locked down because of the coronavirus, will get a special supply of foods and funds to stabilize living conditions for citizens, Korean Central News Agency reported. The decision was made at a meeting of the executive policy council of North Korea’s Workers’ Party attended by leader Kim Jong Un on Aug. 5.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected COVID-19 symptoms (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected COVID-19 symptoms (AP)

Coronavirus Explained Why even smaller states have significantly large spread of Covid

WHO asks Russia to follow regulations for vaccine development

How Covid-19 has helped the groundnut stage a comeback Click here for more

Big events won’t be back soon: WHO

Large sporting matches and music festivals pose special dangers due to the crowds involved and only countries that have the virus under control should allow them, but they need to do so gradually and limit the number of spectators, said Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program.

“We all want sport back, we all want our festivals back,” he said Wednesday. “But it’s very unrealistic in countries with community transmission that we’re going to see large gatherings like that this year.” Countries experiencing intense transmission throughout the population need to be careful about schools, Ryan said. “We have to do everything possible to bring our children back to school, and the most effective thing that we can do is to stop the disease in the community.”

Singapore monitoring spate of suicides among migrant workers

Singapore is monitoring a recent spate of suicides and attempted suicides involving migrants which have heightened concerns over the mental health of thousands of low-paid workers confined to their dormitories in the city-state due to COVID-19. In April, Singapore sealed off sprawling housing blocks where its vast population of mainly South Asian labourers live in crowded bunk rooms, in an effort to ring-fence a surge in coronavirus cases among the workers. Four months on, some dormitories remain under quarantine, and even migrants who have been declared virus-free have had their movements restricted and face uncertainty over the jobs on which their families back home depend. Rights groups say this has taken a heavy toll on workers.

People wait to cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road in Singapore (Reuters) People wait to cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road in Singapore (Reuters)

Facebook, Twitter block Trump comments on children

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier in the day, in which Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.”This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesman said.

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by President Trump and his campaign, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus https://t.co/WeuLcepKZA pic.twitter.com/qdopAMrJaX — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2020

A tweet containing the video that was posted by the Trump campaign’s @TeamTrump account and shared by the president was also later hidden by Twitter Inc for breaking its COVID-19 misinformation rules. A Twitter spokesman said the @TeamTrump account owner would be required to remove the tweet before they could tweet again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd