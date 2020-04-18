Coronavirus global update, April 18: Trump backs anti-lockdown protests even as positive cases pass 7,00,000 in US

China has reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as it tries to stem an upsurge in infections in a northeastern province bordering Russia. Twenty of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, including 13 Chinese nationals who had returned recently from Russia. The land border with Russia has been closed. China’s official death toll rose sharply to 4,632, reflecting a major upwards revision the previous day by authorities in Wuhan, the nation’s hardest-hit city. The latest confirmed cases brought the total to 82,719, of which 77,029 have recovered and been discharged, the National Health Commission said.

The country’s is struggling to revive an economy that suffered its biggest contraction since possibly the mid-1960s after millions of people were told to stay home to fight the coronavirus. The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after factories, offices and shopping malls were closed to contain the outbreak, official data showed Friday.

Japan had 556 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing a national total to 9,795, the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Saturday. With an addition of 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, Japan now has 10,507 cases altogether, surpassing the 10,000-mark about three months after the first case was found in the country. Nearly one-third of the domestic cases come from Tokyo, where the daily surge has overburdened hospitals, triggering fear of the collapse of medical system.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded his April 7 state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban prefectures, to all of Japan on Thursday. He expressed concern at a news conference Friday that people were not observing the government-requested social distancing as much as they should.

Even as the number of the coronavirus cases in the US crossed 700,000, Donald Trump has posted controversial tweets stoking protests against physical distancing and other coronavirus stay-at-home measures in three states led by Democratic governors. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” the US president wrote in capital letters on Friday. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” He followed up with a third tweet: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” – a reference to Virginia’s governor, Ralph Northam, last week signing into law new measures on gun control.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Trump has repeatedly ignored his own entreaty to put partisan politics aside during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also lashed out on Friday at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, another Democrat, saying he should “get out there and get the job done.” New York state with more than 10,000 deaths is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in the United States.

More than 40 of the 50 US states have imposed stay-at-home orders and about 95% of the US population is currently under some form of lockdown in accordance with social distancing guidelines from the federal government. Trump unveiled plans on Thursday for states to reopen their economies but largely left the decision to the governor of each state.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told reporters on Friday that she hoped Trump’s tweets were “not encouraging more protests.” “There is a lot of anxiety and I think, you know the most important thing that anyone with a platform can do is try to use that platform to tell people, ‘We are going to get through this,'” Whitmer said. “We will reengage our economy when it’s safe,” she said. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam shrugged off Trump’s tweets.

An elderly in New York city is being taken to the hospital following respiratory attack. (AP Photo) An elderly in New York city is being taken to the hospital following respiratory attack. (AP Photo)